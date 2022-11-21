Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Brian Pillman Jr Says He Has Cut Off Contact With Teddy Hart
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brian Pillman Jr. said that he no longer speaks to Teddy Hart and has cut off contact with him. Hart is the subject of the true crime documentary Dangerous Breed, which is currently available on Peacock. He said: “I kind of just stopped communicating...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
WWE Promotes Tomorrow’s Lineup of Survivor Series Programming
WWE has a whole day of Survivor Series programming set for Peacock tomorrow, including a new episode of The Bump and more. It leads to the PPV itself at 8 PM ET. The announced schedule includes:. Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection...
MJF Praises Roman Reigns, Calls WWE A ‘Tremendous Wrestling Show’
In an interview with Pardon My Take (via Wrestling Inc), AEW World Champion MJF had high praise for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as WWE in general. MJF has not been shy about the possibility of going to WWE when his AEW deal is up in 2024. When...
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
Damian Priest Was Asked to Read For a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role
Damian Priest was asked to read for a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the WWE star was asked to read for a “significant role” in the film that, according to sources, was either the main antagonist of Namor or one of the other featured members of Namor’s underwater nation of Talokan.
Tales From The Territories Rating Spikes, Audience Hits Four-Week Best
This week’s Tales From The Territories saw its numbers jump to the best rating in six weeks and the best audience in four. Last night’s show, which focused on WCCW in Texas, brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 77,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up two ticks and 57.1% from the previous week’s 0.01 demo rating and 49,000 viewers.
Possible Spoilers For WWE Survivor Series
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is set to be at Saturday’s show, as will Maryse. Lynch was reported yesterday as expected to make her WWE TV return soon from the separate shoulder she suffered at Summerslam, with the report having noted that she was discussed and planned to be the fifth member of Team Bianca for the women’s WarGames match.
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield
Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
WWE News: Mia Yim & The OC on Today’s Edition of The Bump, Booker T Chats With Out of Character, Maximum Male Models Prepare for War
– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with Mia Yim and The OC:. – WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcaster Booker T was the guest on this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin:. – Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for...
Zack Clayton On Being Signed to AEW, JWoww Possibly Appearing On Screen
Zack Clayton is signed on with AEW full-time, and he recently talked about what that contract means to him and whether JWoww may end up on AEW TV. Clayton, who is a member of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast and is engaged to Jersey Shore vet Jenni “JWoww” Farley, spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below:
First Promo Released For The Walking Dead: Dead City
The Walking Dead has come to the end, but the universe will continue and the first promo for The Walking Dead: Dead City is online. AMC aired the promo for the Negan and Maggie-centered spinoff series during the series finale of the main show on Sunday night, and you can see the video below.
Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
As previously reported, The Elite trolled CM Punk and Chicago fans during last night’s AEW Dynamite, with references to the former World Champion. Kenny Omega bit someone’s arm, then later hit the GTS for a two count. Meanwhile, Matt Jackson mocked Punk’s previous Buckshot Lariat attempts. According...
New Poster Released For HBO’s The Last Of Us
HBO’s The Last Of Us arrives in January, and a new poster for the show has been released. WarnerMedia released the new poster on Wednesday, featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie set against a post-apocalyptic city. You can check it out below. The series, which...
Mia Yim on Triple H Being the Reason for Her WWE Return
– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, newly returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim discussed returning to the WWE being an easy decision with Triple H in charge of the TV product now and more. Below are some highlights:. Mia Yim on Triple H being...
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
