Monroe, LA

Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries

By Latrisha Parker
 4 days ago
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd.

According to officers, Judd allegedly saw authorities and fled the scene. After officers commanded Judd to stop, Judd ran into a wooded area. Police then made contact with Judd and held him at gunpoint.

Judd then refused to place his hands behind his back as officers commanded him to do. Once officers attempted to restrain Judd, a struggle took place between Judd and the police.

After a short struggle, Judd fled the scene again. Police then witnessed Judd entering a vehicle and made contact with him again, placing him under arrest. During the arrest, officers observed that multiple vehicles were burglarized in the area.

Judd was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with 3 counts of Burglary from a Vehicle, Simple Burglary, and Resisting an Officer. Judd’s bond was set at $42,000.

