Magnolia, AR

myarklamiss.com

Santa on the Square coming December 10 in El Dorado

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Santa Clause is coming to downtown El Dorado, Ark., on December 10, 2022. Free train rides and pictures with Santa will be happening on that day from 11 AM to 2 PM. Along with Santa’s visit to the square, Southern Realty Group will be...
EL DORADO, AR
myarklamiss.com

Christmas Open House at South Arkansas Heritage Museum on December 10

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Heritage Museum in Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its first annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will last from 1 PM to 5 PM. At the open house, there will be hot beverages and Christmas cookies served. Christmas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
myarklamiss.com

Black Friday special for Chapel Hart concert in El Dorado on February 2

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The musical group Chapel Hart, consisting of two sisters and a cousin, is coming to El Dorado, Ark., for an indoor music concert on February 2, 2023. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is hosting a Black Friday special for all remaining tickets through midnight on Monday, November 28, 2022.
EL DORADO, AR
myarklamiss.com

Registration still open for December 2 Arkansas Public Health Association’s Southwest regional meeting at SAU

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Registration is still open and available for the first annual regional meeting of the Arkansas Public Health Association that is being held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark. The association, along with Muleriders Impacting Community Health, is asking attendees,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana shelter serves Thanksgiving dinner to those in need

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The rain in Texarkana did not stop folks from coming out and giving to the less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers with the Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter center spent their morning serving nearly 250 people a hot thanksgiving meal. The annual event was made...
TEXARKANA, TX
myarklamiss.com

Camden city and county offices closed November 24-25 for Thanksgiving

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, many county offices have released their schedule and hours for this week. The Ouachita County, Ark., Courthouse and Ouachita County Extension offices will be closed November 23-25, 2022. The Ouachita County Sanitation will run its normal schedule...
CAMDEN, AR
High School Football PRO

Rison, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Prescott High School football team will have a game with Rison High School on November 25, 2022, 16:55:00.
PRESCOTT, AR
myarklamiss.com

Fire safety tips to remember as Thanksgiving approaches

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — As Thanksgiving approaches quickly, El Dorado, Ark., Fire Department Chief Chad Mosby is urging people to take the right steps to stay safe in the kitchen and outdoors. The National Fire Protection Association says that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires to occur.
EL DORADO, AR
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
CAMDEN, AR
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA

