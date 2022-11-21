Read full article on original website
Santa on the Square coming December 10 in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Santa Clause is coming to downtown El Dorado, Ark., on December 10, 2022. Free train rides and pictures with Santa will be happening on that day from 11 AM to 2 PM. Along with Santa’s visit to the square, Southern Realty Group will be...
Christmas Open House at South Arkansas Heritage Museum on December 10
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Heritage Museum in Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its first annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The event will last from 1 PM to 5 PM. At the open house, there will be hot beverages and Christmas cookies served. Christmas...
Black Friday special for Chapel Hart concert in El Dorado on February 2
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The musical group Chapel Hart, consisting of two sisters and a cousin, is coming to El Dorado, Ark., for an indoor music concert on February 2, 2023. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is hosting a Black Friday special for all remaining tickets through midnight on Monday, November 28, 2022.
MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado closes its doors after over a year of business
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — After opening its doors in September 2021, Mulekick @ MAD has closed its doors for the last time on November 23, 2022. The restaurant that featured craft beer, original pizzas, and live music, had its last dinner service on Wednesday evening. MuleKick started in...
The Medical Center of South Arkansas to host a “Carnival in December” on December 6
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.
Registration still open for December 2 Arkansas Public Health Association’s Southwest regional meeting at SAU
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Registration is still open and available for the first annual regional meeting of the Arkansas Public Health Association that is being held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark. The association, along with Muleriders Impacting Community Health, is asking attendees,...
Texarkana shelter serves Thanksgiving dinner to those in need
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The rain in Texarkana did not stop folks from coming out and giving to the less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers with the Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter center spent their morning serving nearly 250 people a hot thanksgiving meal. The annual event was made...
Camden city and county offices closed November 24-25 for Thanksgiving
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday this week, many county offices have released their schedule and hours for this week. The Ouachita County, Ark., Courthouse and Ouachita County Extension offices will be closed November 23-25, 2022. The Ouachita County Sanitation will run its normal schedule...
Former Camden radio host, Lasker Bell Sr., gets street named after him in honor of his legacy
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Camden officials renamed Cherry Street to Lasker Bell Sr. Street in honor of Lasker Bell Sr. who was a television personality that was prevalent in the ArkLaMiss. From 1967 to 1985, Bell hosted his radio show “Las Bell Variety Show“. Bell also held public affairs appointments […]
Rison, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fire safety tips to remember as Thanksgiving approaches
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — As Thanksgiving approaches quickly, El Dorado, Ark., Fire Department Chief Chad Mosby is urging people to take the right steps to stay safe in the kitchen and outdoors. The National Fire Protection Association says that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires to occur.
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
Grambling man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
LSP: Minden man fatally injured after driving pickup truck into ditch
SHONGALOO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers investigate the cause of a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Webster Parish that left a Minden man fatally injured. According to LSP, 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden was driving his Ford F-150 down LA Highway 159 just south of LA Hwy...
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
