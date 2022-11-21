Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Light Garden in Olive Branch brings holiday joy
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Tractor trailer loads of lights and more have been rolled into Olive Branch City Park over the last few weeks to get ready for one of the biggest light shows in the Mid-South. The new Light Garden officially opened Tuesday night. ”It is going to...
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
Things are warming up at Horn Lake Animal Shelter, thanks to some Mid-South businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some DeSoto County businesses have come together to make the holidays better for the animals and workers at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter. The folks at I Need Coffee & Sushi Now in Southaven organized a fundraiser to get a new heat and air conditioning for the shelter.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Police Department Announces Mississippi State Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
WTOK-TV
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
actionnews5.com
Fitz Casino & Hotel announces plans for renovation
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Located along the Mississippi River in Tunica, Miss. lies the Fitz Casino & Hotel. It was just announced that this hotel at 711 Lucky Lane is undergoing renovations to become the newest member of the Trademark Collection by the Wyndham hotel chain. “We’re excited to have...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Whitehaven Christmas Parade
Whitehaven Christmas Parade The Shelby County Sheriff's Office came out to celebrate the Whitehaven Christmas Parade. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
hottytoddy.com
Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee
The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
desotocountynews.com
Holly Springs Road completion celebrated
Roadway to open to traffic Tuesday at 10 a.m. Photo: Gates on Holly Springs Road are about to be opened with Monday’s ribbon cutting and Tuesday’s finishing of the nearly $37 million project to raise the roadway 10 feet, add five bridges, and ease dangerous curves along a new 2.6 mile stretch of roadway that had been prone to flooding. (DeSoto County Government photo)
yalnews.com
Looking Back In Yalobusha History
Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
Leaders aim to stop illegal stunt driving on Memphis streets, interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here, so the Mid-South can see tens of thousands of drivers on the road. But with plenty of cars comes more traffic jams – and not all of them in Memphis could come from traffic.
WBBJ
VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes westbound lanes on I-40
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The crash is confirmed to have a fatality. There is no additional information as of 4 p.m. FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound lanes on Interstate 40. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported near mile...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman. Her name is Jo Ann Decker. Crews started to search for her last night. Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found. Decker has...
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
panolian.com
Robert Kevin Hodges, 52
On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
actionnews5.com
Silver alert issued for missing Grenada woman
GRENADA, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for a woman missing out of Grenada. Madrena Robinson, 55, was last seen the morning of November 17 on First Street. She is believed to be in a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks with a Mississippi tag GAB9184. Family...
localmemphis.com
MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
Comments / 0