ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Police Department Announces Mississippi State Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Fitz Casino & Hotel announces plans for renovation

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Located along the Mississippi River in Tunica, Miss. lies the Fitz Casino & Hotel. It was just announced that this hotel at 711 Lucky Lane is undergoing renovations to become the newest member of the Trademark Collection by the Wyndham hotel chain. “We’re excited to have...
TUNICA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee

The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Holly Springs Road completion celebrated

Roadway to open to traffic Tuesday at 10 a.m. Photo: Gates on Holly Springs Road are about to be opened with Monday’s ribbon cutting and Tuesday’s finishing of the nearly $37 million project to raise the roadway 10 feet, add five bridges, and ease dangerous curves along a new 2.6 mile stretch of roadway that had been prone to flooding. (DeSoto County Government photo)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes westbound lanes on I-40

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The crash is confirmed to have a fatality. There is no additional information as of 4 p.m. FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound lanes on Interstate 40. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported near mile...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
panolian.com

Robert Kevin Hodges, 52

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
CHARLESTON, MS
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
actionnews5.com

Silver alert issued for missing Grenada woman

GRENADA, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for a woman missing out of Grenada. Madrena Robinson, 55, was last seen the morning of November 17 on First Street. She is believed to be in a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks with a Mississippi tag GAB9184. Family...
GRENADA, MS
localmemphis.com

MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
BARTLETT, TN
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy