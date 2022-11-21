ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 1

Cameron
4d ago

I watched a lot of YouTube videos of the Police pulling over Sovereign citizens and I got to tell you the Sovereign citizen movement has never worked out for anybody lol. the idea that you can stick your nose up in the face of the laws of any country that you live in is ridiculous.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Drunk Hit-And-Run Driver Leaves Injured Family Behind After Crash

A late-night Thanksgiving Day crash left several people injured when their intoxicated driver slammed into a parked car, then fled on foot. Police were called to a location near the intersection of East 10th and South Beech Streets, initial report was an "unknown" collision. When they got there, they found...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case

PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured

Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody. The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday. Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found a...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to icy crash in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a rollover crash on I-182 near Road 68 around 7 a.m. on November, 23. Minor injuries were reported in the crash. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash was the result of not adjusting to the weather conditions while driving.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud

SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy