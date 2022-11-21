ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCist

Where You Can Shop Locally This Small Business Saturday

You can sit out the Black Friday madness and still get ahead on your holiday shopping by checking out Small Business Saturday events around the area. Here are some pop-up markets and specials events happening around the D.C. region this year. Various locations. You can browse the more than 65...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66

Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand

Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead

D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Teachers March For New Contract As Union Bargaining Resumes

D.C. teachers held demonstrations at at least five schools across the city after school on Thursday, continuing their push for a contract after their last one expired in 2019. At one school, they chanted slogans like, “Support your teachers, support your students,” and waved signs that declared “FAIR CONTRACT NOW!” and “GOOD WORKING CONDITIONS = GOOD LEARNING CONDITIONS.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Young Doctors Demonstrate Outside D.C.’s Children’s National Amidst Surge In Respiratory Viruses

Off-shift resident physicians and fellows from Children’s National Hospital demonstrated last night, saying they’re overworked, underpaid, and stretched thin amidst staff shortages. Despite the pouring rain, almost 40 physicians gathered across the street from the hospital’s entrance in what they say is a show of solidarity in their fight for a fair contract. Physicians from Howard University Hospital and St. Elizabeths Hospital joined them at the demonstration. In recent weeks, the hospital has been pushed to maximum capacity as respiratory viruses in the area surge.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds

Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County

Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DCist

