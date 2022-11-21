Off-shift resident physicians and fellows from Children’s National Hospital demonstrated last night, saying they’re overworked, underpaid, and stretched thin amidst staff shortages. Despite the pouring rain, almost 40 physicians gathered across the street from the hospital’s entrance in what they say is a show of solidarity in their fight for a fair contract. Physicians from Howard University Hospital and St. Elizabeths Hospital joined them at the demonstration. In recent weeks, the hospital has been pushed to maximum capacity as respiratory viruses in the area surge.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 DAYS AGO