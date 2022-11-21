Read full article on original website
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
Where You Can Shop Locally This Small Business Saturday
You can sit out the Black Friday madness and still get ahead on your holiday shopping by checking out Small Business Saturday events around the area. Here are some pop-up markets and specials events happening around the D.C. region this year. Various locations. You can browse the more than 65...
Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66
Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
This Local Designer’s Furniture Appears In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Local residents have been heading to theaters in droves to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — but they may not realize that the film’s set includes artwork from one of our own: local artist and designer Jomo Tariku. Tariku, an Ethiopian American furniture designer who is based in...
D.C. Police Are Increasing Patrols Around LGBTQ+ Establishments. Not Everyone Feels Safer
As You Are co-founders Jo McDaniel and Rach Pike at their cafe and lounge in D.C. In the wake of the shooting Saturday evening that killed five people and injured 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, reverberations of the violence and its effect on the LGBTQ+ community were felt across the country — including here in the District.
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
See Or Skip: Two Shows We Saw At D.C. Theaters In Early November
We’re in the busy theater season, so the following is the first installment of reviews of November shows at D.C.-area theaters. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview. The Playboy of the Western World. Review by Nathan Pugh. When J.M. Synge’s The Playboy...
Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead
D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
D.C. Teachers March For New Contract As Union Bargaining Resumes
D.C. teachers held demonstrations at at least five schools across the city after school on Thursday, continuing their push for a contract after their last one expired in 2019. At one school, they chanted slogans like, “Support your teachers, support your students,” and waved signs that declared “FAIR CONTRACT NOW!” and “GOOD WORKING CONDITIONS = GOOD LEARNING CONDITIONS.”
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Gas Prices Hit An All-Time Thanksgiving High. But Wait, There’s More
Gas prices are at an all-time record high for Thanksgiving week, according to AAA, after a rollercoaster year of ups and downs at the pump. Indeed, if there is anything more American than our once-a-year ritual of stuffing ourselves while arguing with relatives, it is complaining about gas prices. We...
Good Food Markets Closes Ward 8 Grocery Store As It Pivots To Prepared Food
One of four grocery stores east of the Anacostia River, Good Food Markets, stopped selling produce and other groceries last Tuesday, leaving thousands of residents living in an area considered a food desert with one less option than before. But the café inside the store, located in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood,...
Young Doctors Demonstrate Outside D.C.’s Children’s National Amidst Surge In Respiratory Viruses
Off-shift resident physicians and fellows from Children’s National Hospital demonstrated last night, saying they’re overworked, underpaid, and stretched thin amidst staff shortages. Despite the pouring rain, almost 40 physicians gathered across the street from the hospital’s entrance in what they say is a show of solidarity in their fight for a fair contract. Physicians from Howard University Hospital and St. Elizabeths Hospital joined them at the demonstration. In recent weeks, the hospital has been pushed to maximum capacity as respiratory viruses in the area surge.
Excitement And Jubilation As Metro Opens The Silver Line Extension To Dulles
It was a scene of jubilation, excitement, and relief. Decades after it was planned – and four years after it was supposed to open – riders got their first chance to ride the Silver Line to Dulles International Airport and beyond to Ashburn in Loudoun County. It was...
After Three-Year Impasse, D.C. Public Schools Reach Tentative Agreement With Teachers’ Union
After more than three years of stalled negotiations, D.C. Public Schools have reached a tentative contract agreement with the Washington Teachers’ Union, according to a statement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday. “Today, we are proud to reach an agreement that delivers robust back pay in recognition of...
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Here Is What’s Happening With School Boundaries In Prince George’s County
Students may be on Thanksgiving break from school later this week, but school will still be on the brain for many Prince George’s County families. On Friday, letters detailing the county’s updated comprehensive boundary plan – including where some children will attend school next year– were mailed to more than 8,000 families with children enrolled in the system who will be affected by school boundary changes.
