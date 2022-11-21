Read full article on original website
Teenager Honors 7 Forgotten Black Men Lynched In Indiana
A 17-year-old girl is honoring seven forgotten Black men who were lynched in Mount Vernon, Indiana, according to CBS News. Mount Vernon High School student Sophie Kloppenburg repeatedly appealed to the county commissioners in the predominantly white town until the men were acknowledged. Kloppenburg learned that seven Black men were...
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
WANE-TV
Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
Poll worker’s ‘inappropriate behavior’ under investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty tells us a poll worker was removed after making an “inappropriate comment” to a voter on Election Day. She says the poll worker’s actions will be under review in their next fiscal court meeting on December 13. Clerk McCarty tells us the poll worker said […]
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
14news.com
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for an Evansville tutor accused of taking pictures of juveniles in an EVSC bathroom. Jacob Butler was facing child exploitation, child molestation and voyeurism charges. According to an affidavit, in December 2021, the principal at Vogel Elementary School called police...
Victim seriously injured in attack, Tell City Police say
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an arrest was made after a 54-year-old Tell City man was seriously injured in an attack. Tell City Police arrested Michael T. Valconey, 47, after an alleged early morning attack on November 18. He is accused by police of battery resulting in serious bodily injury Investigation into the […]
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
vincennespbs.org
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
WATCH: Neighbor's camera captures southern Indiana house explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. — Two people were reportedly injured when a house exploded in Princeton, Indiana Tuesday. The explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. in a house that is divided into apartments at Clark and Hart streets in Princeton. Video from a doorbell camera across the street shows the top half of the home explode into a ball of fire.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
wevv.com
Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
wfcnnews.com
Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
