Posey County, IN

Black Enterprise

Teenager Honors 7 Forgotten Black Men Lynched In Indiana

A 17-year-old girl is honoring seven forgotten Black men who were lynched in Mount Vernon, Indiana, according to CBS News. Mount Vernon High School student Sophie Kloppenburg repeatedly appealed to the county commissioners in the predominantly white town until the men were acknowledged. Kloppenburg learned that seven Black men were...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim seriously injured in attack, Tell City Police say

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an arrest was made after a 54-year-old Tell City man was seriously injured in an attack. Tell City Police arrested Michael T. Valconey, 47, after an alleged early morning attack on November 18. He is accused by police of battery resulting in serious bodily injury Investigation into the […]
TELL CITY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods

Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wsiu.org

A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale

A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
CARBONDALE, IL
vincennespbs.org

Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene

A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
OAKTOWN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WTHR

WATCH: Neighbor's camera captures southern Indiana house explosion

PRINCETON, Ind. — Two people were reportedly injured when a house exploded in Princeton, Indiana Tuesday. The explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. in a house that is divided into apartments at Clark and Hart streets in Princeton. Video from a doorbell camera across the street shows the top half of the home explode into a ball of fire.
PRINCETON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]

It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges

Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wfcnnews.com

Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
