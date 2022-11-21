Read full article on original website
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
rrspin.com
Charges unrelated to shooting death filed after Enfield party
Arrests unrelated to the shooting death of a 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids at an Enfield party on November 12 have been made, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. These arrests are related to violations which occurred at the party. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said today, with the assistance of North...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
WITN
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
cbs17
Teen ‘known for mischief’ thrown into canal in dirt bike crash, police chase, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after crashing his dirt bike during a police chase Thursday morning. Officers said a 16-year-old boy lost control and crashed his dirt bike into a canal embankment at the ballpark in Scotland Neck.
cbs17
Obstruction, larceny charges result from investigation into fatal party shooting near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after a shooting at a bonfire party killed a woman and injured six others in Halifax County, a series of arrests were made on Tuesday. Since the Nov. 13 shooting at the Double D Ranch near Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s...
NC man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say
A man who was mistakenly released from the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program at Wayne County Detention Center has been taken back into custody, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
rrspin.com
Non-profit offering up to $15K reward for information in party death
A non-profit organization is offering up to a $15,000 reward for information in the November 12 shooting death of a 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman which occurred at a party in Enfield. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said investigators do not believe Cierra Webb was the intended...
3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
Three teenagers were charged for stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police.
rrspin.com
Charlotte Yeatts Weathers
Charlotte Yeatts Weathers, beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry Weathers passed away November 22,2022. She was born in Altavista,Virginia on October 29,1931 to James and Lota Yeatts. Charlotte is a graduate of Averett College in Danville, VA and Bowman Gray XrayTechnology School in Winston Salem. Following her marriage in...
WAVY News 10
Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
Event organizers face charges in Halifax County bonfire party where woman killed in mass shooting
Event organizers have been charged in the Halifax County bonfire party where a woman was killed in a mass shooting. The shooting happened nine days ago at a party at the Double D Ranch near Enfield. Six people were shot, and 25-year-old Cierra Webb was killed. Four people are now...
rrspin.com
Suetta Sims Scarbrough
Suetta Sims Scarbrough, 86, of Roanoke Rapids died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Lodge in Nash County. Mrs. Scarbrough was born in Winder, GA, daughter of the late Mark and Mary Sims. She was the wife of the late Oscar L. Scarbrough, Jr. Her surviving family includes her two...
Classic car shop accused of exploiting customers - including disabled, elderly
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A classic car dealer and repair shop is accused of exploiting customers, charging massive fees to store their cars then trying to take possession of customer’s cars when they dispute the bills. Vivian Pompliano, owner of Pomp Boys Motors, is facing four counts of...
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
'I was scared': 11-year-old girl hospitalized after getting shot in the neck by BB gun
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
cbs17
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
cbs17
Several people shot at party, victims discovered after police chase ends in Tarboro, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said a chase led to officers discovering several shooting victims early Sunday morning after a party outside of Scotland Neck. At about 3:25 a.m., an officer said he attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding when the driver refused to...
warrenrecord.com
Retirement celebration honors outgoing sheriff
Sheriff Johnny Williams has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, his enforcement colleagues honored him with a retirement celebration. Williams’ last day in office will be Nov. 30. Those attending included not only his deputies and other staff members at...
