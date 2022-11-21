ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

rrspin.com

Charges unrelated to shooting death filed after Enfield party

Arrests unrelated to the shooting death of a 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids at an Enfield party on November 12 have been made, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. These arrests are related to violations which occurred at the party. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said today, with the assistance of North...
ENFIELD, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
rrspin.com

Non-profit offering up to $15K reward for information in party death

A non-profit organization is offering up to a $15,000 reward for information in the November 12 shooting death of a 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman which occurred at a party in Enfield. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said investigators do not believe Cierra Webb was the intended...
ENFIELD, NC
rrspin.com

Charlotte Yeatts Weathers

Charlotte Yeatts Weathers, beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry Weathers passed away November 22,2022. She was born in Altavista,Virginia on October 29,1931 to James and Lota Yeatts. Charlotte is a graduate of Averett College in Danville, VA and Bowman Gray XrayTechnology School in Winston Salem. Following her marriage in...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WAVY News 10

Franklin City Police seeks information in burglaries

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area. At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street. According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and...
rrspin.com

Suetta Sims Scarbrough

Suetta Sims Scarbrough, 86, of Roanoke Rapids died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Lodge in Nash County. Mrs. Scarbrough was born in Winder, GA, daughter of the late Mark and Mary Sims. She was the wife of the late Oscar L. Scarbrough, Jr. Her surviving family includes her two...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
warrenrecord.com

Retirement celebration honors outgoing sheriff

Sheriff Johnny Williams has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, his enforcement colleagues honored him with a retirement celebration. Williams’ last day in office will be Nov. 30. Those attending included not only his deputies and other staff members at...
WARREN COUNTY, NC

