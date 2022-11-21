Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County 2 bridge reopens
For several weeks the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County 45 Boulevard has been closed. Goodhue County recently reopened the bridge with restrictions. In early October the Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge because of safety concerns.
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Train route disrupted by man near train tracks
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Wednesday that the man was not hit by the train or injured. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the man refused treatment upon reaching the hospital and walked away. He confirmed that no charges were filed. (ABC 6 News) – A man was taken...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218
A Blooming Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Ford Focus being driven by 53-year old Brandon James Wagner of Blooming Prairie was southbound on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie Township at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
KEYC
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR is investigating the cause of a bird die-off in Waseca. More than 100 geese were found deceased at Loon Lake on Sunday. After discovering the flock, the DNR collected samples to look into the birds’ cause of death. Officials say the geese die-off...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
KAAL-TV
Highway 57 construction impacts Kasson businesses
(ABC 6 News) – A main highway in Kasson is back open after being closed since August. The Highway 57 project is costing just under $8 million. But for local business owners the construction is costing some of their customers. Bruce Houston, owner of Houston’s Greenhouse near Hwy 57...
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
KAAL-TV
Level 3 predatory offender relocates to Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Richard Villarreal, 37, changed his address to the 1300 block of Academy Avenue in Albert Lea as of Nov....
KAAL-TV
Shoppers up early for Black Friday Shopping
(ABC 6 News) – Most people are not up at 5 a.m. unless it’s for school or work. On one Friday a year, some make an exception to go and find some deals. ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz went to Fleet Farm in Rochester to speak with shoppers and see what had people waking up early to head to the store.
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
KIMT
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, Minnesota metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, MN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
