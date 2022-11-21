ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
Inflation Hovers Over Shoppers Seeking Deals on Black Friday

Shoppers hunted for the best deals at stores and online as retailers offered new Black Friday discounts to entice consumers eager to start buying holiday gifts but weighed down by inflation. Due to elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other essentials, many people were reluctant to spend unless there...
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies

Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
Online Shoppers Spent a Record Amount on Thanksgiving

Americans hit websites on Thanksgiving Day to get a jump on Black Friday deals. Online shoppers spent a record $5.29 billion on Thanksgiving, an increase of 2.9% year over year, according to Adobe. The typical day of online shopping results in $2 billion to $3 billion of sales. It is...
Frontier Airlines Gets Rid of Telephone Customer Service

Frontier said it stopped offering customer service by phone last weekend. The airline said customers can reach out by text or social media channels and WhatsApp. The shift aims to lower labor costs and increase the number of customers it can help at once. Say goodbye to the airline call...
The 10 Most Expensive Airports to Fly Out of in the U.S.

It is notoriously expensive to book a flight during the holiday season, and this year the national average cost of airfare hit $397 during the second quarter, a high not seen since 2014, according to recent data from SmartAsset. The SmartAsset survey reported the average fare and percent change in...
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
Amazon’s Black Friday Discounts Are Live — Get $200 AirPods Pro 2, 58% Off DeWalt Tools

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The holiday season is officially here and this year Amazon’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are better than ever. That said, there’s no better time to start shopping for the best sales on items from your holiday gift and wish lists. From the best gifts for men and best gifts for her to the best stocking stuffers and tech gadgets, Amazon is a great one-stop shop for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. To help you get started, we’ve created a...
Dow Closes More Than 150 Points Higher. Stocks Notch Gains for Holiday Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
Tech's Reality Check: How the Industry Lost $7.4 Trillion in One Year

The Nasdaq has tumbled sharply from its all-time high a year ago, as layoffs, inflation and rising interest rates roil the tech industry. Companies are slowing spending and responding to a weakening economy after seeing their stock prices tank. "You just don't know what it's going to be like going...
