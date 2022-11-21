Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the Best Black Friday Streaming Deals From Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and More
Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
Amazon’s Black Friday Discounts Are Live — Get $200 AirPods Pro 2, 58% Off DeWalt Tools
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The holiday season is officially here and this year Amazon’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are better than ever. That said, there’s no better time to start shopping for the best sales on items from your holiday gift and wish lists. From the best gifts for men and best gifts for her to the best stocking stuffers and tech gadgets, Amazon is a great one-stop shop for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. To help you get started, we’ve created a...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0