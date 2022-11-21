Read full article on original website
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
Poll worker’s ‘inappropriate behavior’ under investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty tells us a poll worker was removed after making an “inappropriate comment” to a voter on Election Day. She says the poll worker’s actions will be under review in their next fiscal court meeting on December 13. Clerk McCarty tells us the poll worker said […]
14news.com
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for an Evansville tutor accused of taking pictures of juveniles in an EVSC bathroom. Jacob Butler was facing child exploitation, child molestation and voyeurism charges. According to an affidavit, in December 2021, the principal at Vogel Elementary School called police...
Victim seriously injured in attack, Tell City Police say
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an arrest was made after a 54-year-old Tell City man was seriously injured in an attack. Tell City Police arrested Michael T. Valconey, 47, after an alleged early morning attack on November 18. He is accused by police of battery resulting in serious bodily injury Investigation into the […]
Evansville Police warn of skilled pickpockets targeting women
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say the holiday shopping season isn’t the only thing that is upon us — so is pickpocketing. Local law enforcement has noticed a recent uptick in theft of wallets and credit cards, including the regular break-ins of parked cars. “There are travelling crews of criminals who go from city […]
Kentucky taskforce delivers postal worker to jail
Officials announced the arrest of a postal worker on November 18 as a result of a joint task force.
One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
Few details revealed after southside shooting in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are revealing very little details about a shooting that happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 o’clock Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard to reports of a shooting. According to a media release, officers spoke with a male victim that had been shot […]
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
Uniontown fire claims one life
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old child
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was taken into custody after police accuse her of punching a child in the face. Laticia M. Sharp, 42, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after an incident Friday evening. Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:35 p.m. for a domestic […]
42-Year-Old Woman Accused of Punching 3-Year-Old Boy Out of Nowhere, Claiming He Disrespected Her
A 42-year-old woman in Indiana was arrested after she allegedly punched a 3-year-old boy, claiming he disrespected her by calling her a derogatory name. Laticia Marie Sharp was taken into custody on Friday evening and charged with one count of battery by an adult on a person less than 14-years-old, a felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
whopam.com
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Fire agencies respond to Henderson Co. house fire
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire on Pleasant Hill Road in Henderson County. The Henderson City/County Rescue Squad, Spottsville Fire Department, Hebbardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Zion Volunteer Fire Department were on scene. We had an Eyewitness News crew in the area, but fire officials would not allow […]
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
