Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day
For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05.
History Colorado to Open Sand Creek Massacre Exhibition in Partnership with the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes
Three Tribal Nations and History Colorado partner to share the history of the atrocity that was the Sand Creek Massacre. On Nov. 19 a new exhibition The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever, opened at the History Colorado Center in Denver. The exhibit recounts the deadliest day in Colorado history—Nov. 29, 1864—when U.S. troops brutally attacked a peaceful village of Cheyenne and Arapaho people who were promised military protection. More than 230 women, children, and elders were murdered that day.
Visit Loveland and City of Loveland, Economic Development Corp. Receive Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant From Colorado Tourism Office
Funds will be used to attract more visitors, meetings and events to the area post-pandemic. Visit Loveland, the tourism division of the City of Loveland, Economic Development Corp., has been awarded $175,000 from the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) through the Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant. The CTO announced the seven recipients of the grant. This one-time grant offered by the Colorado Tourism Office was funded through an EDA American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation State Grant, providing funding to eligible applicants to support the economic recovery of the travel and tourism industry in Colorado through the execution of tourism marketing and promotional campaigns.
Top Ways to Fall in Love With Southwest Colorado’s Mesa Verde Country & Be A Responsible Visitor This Autumn
Fall in colorful Colorado is particularly magical in Mesa Verde Country, located in the southwest corner of the state. The area is renowned for its culture and history, as well as its temperate climate, which makes it an ideal fall destination. Here are a few ways to enjoy fall in Mesa Verde Country, and some reminders about how to travel responsibly this fall (or any time of year).
What is a Native Plant?
Not only is this one of the most complicated questions I get – it’s also one of the most contentious. “Native” in horticulture is a relative term and one without a set definition, much like “natural” in food marketing. One might better ask “is this plant native to Colorado?” or, “is this plant native to the western United States?” Even then, how useful is the term native for the gardener?
County Clerks Begin Mailing Ballots for the November 8 General Election
Colorado County Clerks have mailed ballots to active eligible voters for the November 8 General Election. “Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan who has not yet registered to vote to do so, there is still time!”
