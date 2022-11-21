Funds will be used to attract more visitors, meetings and events to the area post-pandemic. Visit Loveland, the tourism division of the City of Loveland, Economic Development Corp., has been awarded $175,000 from the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) through the Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant. The CTO announced the seven recipients of the grant. This one-time grant offered by the Colorado Tourism Office was funded through an EDA American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation State Grant, providing funding to eligible applicants to support the economic recovery of the travel and tourism industry in Colorado through the execution of tourism marketing and promotional campaigns.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO