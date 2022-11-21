ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hucrU_0jIgkotu00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump.

The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for December. The calculation shows the rate starting November 1 will be 23.3 cents, up from 23.1 cents in November.

Electric cars Vs. gas cars: Which is the smarter buy?

The department calculates the gasoline use tax by taking the average retail price per gallon of gasoline in the prior month and multiplying it by the state retail tax of .07 cents. The state said the average retail cost was $3.3295.

This is the highest December gasoline use tax on record. The tax has increased steadily since it reached its lowest point on record in June 2020. The gasoline use tax is higher than at any point before 2022.

In addition to the gasoline tax, people buying gasoline pay additional state and federal taxes. As of July, people pay 33 cents per gallon in gas excise tax, which goes towards infrastructure projects, and a federal tax of about 18 cents per gallon.

Indiana has one of the highest gas excise taxes in the country. Only 13 states have a higher gas excise tax than Indiana, according to data compiled by IGEN . However, both the neighboring states of Ohio and Illinois have higher gas excise taxes.

Why is gas sometimes cheaper across the street?

If the average retail cost of gasoline remains at $3.3295 in December, people would end up paying around $4.07 at the pump. As of October 26, AAA reports the average cost of gas in Indiana is about $3.845.

AAA reports that oil prices are being driven down due to increasing supply and falling gasoline demand. If demand remains low, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

White House looks to keep gas prices down as OPEC slashes supply

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 21

Marie Jay
4d ago

There's no reason for any hikes in gas electric food nothing just ripping off us Americans and property taxes is a big one. America has money they just misuse it and make us pay more

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
R.A. Heim

Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents

money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana lawmakers say further tax cuts possible during 2023 session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislative leaders on Tuesday said they plan to revisit property taxes and possibly income tax cuts as part of an inflation relief effort. In an address to the Indiana House of Representatives after being sworn in for another term as House speaker, Todd Huston, a Republican from Fishers, said taxpayers deserve further relief, especially given Indiana’s good financial footing.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint proposes price hike

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT)– Keeping the light on could be more expensive for CenterPoint customers. The utility company officially filed the paperwork with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission last week and gave several reasons why the increase is needed. The Citizens Actions Coalition says one of those reasons was swept under the rug for over five […]
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Help is available to pay winter utility bills in Indiana

Hoosiers experiencing sticker shock after seeing their heating charges after their first taste of winter in the Region may be eligible for financial assistance to help pay the bills. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is a federal service administered by the state and local...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

A unique Black Friday deal across the state of Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - On Black Friday, you can get free admission to any Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. You can also win some prizes while you're at it. Prizes like annual passes and other DNR perks. All you have to do to enter is take photos of your visit...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Marijuana, Abortion and Taxes: The Possibilities In Indiana in 2023

STATE HOUSE--You likely won’t hear anything from the state legislature this coming year about abortion. But, you might hear at least some discussions about decriminalizing marijuana, and helping provide some relief on property taxes. You may be paying a lot more in property taxes as home valuations have gone...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana cattle farmers experiencing long waits to get meat processed

MAXWELL, Ind. – As many Hoosiers combat inflation while they stock up on groceries for the holidays, many Indiana farmers are experiencing some challenges as well. Hoosier farmers are experiencing long waits to get their meats processed. It is an issue that stems back to the start of the pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s why your CenterPoint bill might increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Keeping the light on could be more expensive for CenterPoint Energy customers. The utility company officially filed paperwork with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission last week and gave several reasons why the increase is needed. The Citizens Actions Coalition says one of those reasons was swept under the rug for over […]
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Lanes reopening where possible for IL Thanksgiving travel

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption. Officials say drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed […]
ILLINOIS STATE
hot96.com

Electric Bill Could Increase First Of The Year

CenterPoint Energy customers could be paying more if the utility company gets the go ahead from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The residential electric bill would increase by $13.20 in February, March and April. This is due to a broken coal-fired power plant that went down last summer. CenterPoint has...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy