Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Nascent gas giant planets may be lurking in dusty disk
Nurseries for new planets, protostellar disks are oblate swathes of gas and dust that rotate about newly formed stars. The Earth and the other planets in the solar system were birthed from such a disk. Now, Satoshi Ohashi of the RIKEN Star and Planet Formation Laboratory and his colleagues have...
Phys.org
Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts—a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space. John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his...
Phys.org
Double telescope study of zone where Wow! signal originated comes up empty
An international team of astronomers has conducted a double-telescopic study of the zone where the Wow! signal originated and failed to detect any signal. In their paper published in Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, the group describes their study and what they learned from it. On August 15,...
Phys.org
Direct observations of a complex coronal web uncover an important clue as to what mechanism drives solar wind
Using observational data from the U.S. weather satellites GOES, a team of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany has taken an important step toward unlocking one of the sun's most persevering secrets: How does our star launch the particles constituting the solar wind into space? The data provide a unique view of a key region in the solar corona to which researchers have had little access so far.
Phys.org
NASA's Europa Clipper gets its wheels for traveling in deep space
The enormous spacecraft that will head to Jupiter's moon Europa uses four large reaction wheels to help keep it oriented. Just as NASA's Mars rovers rely on robust wheels to roam the Red Planet and conduct science, some orbiters rely on wheels, too—in this case, reaction wheels—to stay pointed in the right direction. Engineers and technicians at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California recently installed four reaction wheels on Europa Clipper, which will rely on them during its journey at Jupiter's icy moon Europa.
Phys.org
Physicists strike gold, solving 50-year lightning mystery
The chances of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million, but those odds shortened considerably this month when more than 4.2 million lightning strikes were recorded in every Australian state and territory over the weekend of 12-13 November. When you consider that each lighting strike travels...
Phys.org
How to test whether we're living in a computer simulation
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be—allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.
Phys.org
First lead-ion collisions in the Large Hadron Collider at record energy
On Friday, November 18, a test using collisions of lead ions was carried out in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and provided an opportunity for the experiments to validate the new detectors and new data-processing systems ahead of next year's lead-lead physics run. After the successful start of Run 3...
Phys.org
Dieback of the Amazon rainforest under climate change in the latest Earth system models
Dieback of the Amazon rainforest has long been touted as a possible climate tipping point, even though only a small minority of Earth System Models were projecting dieback. A new study by researchers at the University of Exeter shows that this situation has now changed. Among the latest Earth System Models which simulate changes in forest carbon, most models now produce dieback events due to climate change in Amazonia.
Phys.org
Scientists discover southward migration of Arctic Ocean species during the last glacial period
In order to survive, a species must find the most favorable habitat to pass on its genes. Therefore, learning how species migrated with climate change is very important for protecting species from environmental threats. In light of this, a research team led by Dr. He Wang and Dr. Moriaki Yasuhara...
Comments / 0