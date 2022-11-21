Read full article on original website
29 Palms Holiday Light Decorating Contest and Festival sign-up
The city of Twentynine Palms is spreading the cheer this year with a Holiday Festival on December 6th that includes a light parade, tree lighting ceremony, a holiday market and a light decorating contest. Show off your house decorating skills with the Holiday light Decorating Contest – open to homes...
Toys for Tots Drop-Off Locations in Morongo Basin
Toys 4 Tots is collecting for their annual Morongo Basin toys distribution. You can find the big drop boxes all around the high desert, including these locations:. in multiple places around the Marine Corp Base, including the PX. For more information on the Toys 4 Tots program – you can...
Thanksgiving Outreach at Way Station in Joshua Tree Tuesday (11/22)
The Way Station in Joshua Tree will be running a Thanksgiving Outreach tomorrow (November 22), which will provide a food box and turkeys for all who come. In addition to food, coffee, sweet rolls, and used clothing will be available, alongside live music and prayer. The event begins at 8...
Learn about the rich history of Riverside's Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The iconic Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside has had a huge impact on the Inland Empire for generations. The property is part hotel and part museum. It is the crown jewel of downtown Riverside, with a 150-year history. Its majestic features and massive sighs are...
A Bright Bounty of Beautiful Bulbs Will Illuminate The Mission Inn
WE MAY COUNT... the number of delicious peppermint meltaways occupying our plate, and the wee marshmallows in our cocoa, and the gifts under the tree, and the reindeer that lead Santa's sleigh, but attempting to add up the lights that line the turrets, loggias, balustrades, and stairways of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa? We'd never dare, perhaps because, first and foremost, there isn't time enough, not even during a holiday season that stretches over several weeks. For the history-laden landmark is absolutely awash in illumination, and all of that twinkle emits from millions — yes, we typed "millions" and firmly meant it — of bulbs covering all sorts of spaces around the spectacular Riverside hotel. So the best plan is to leave your counting proclivities to marshmallows and reindeer, and simply arrive at the annual Festival of Lights with one glorious goal in mind: bask in the big, big glow.
Trim those pooch paws and kitty claws tomorrow at Animal Action League 11/23
Joshua Tree’s Animal Action League will be hosting a nail-trim clinic for all animals tomorrow (November 23) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The league will be trimming cat and dog nails for just $7, no appointment necessary. Come by the Animal Action League, located at 62762 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
Make a stray dog or cat’s Christmas with Joshua Tree VFW Donation Drive
The Joshua Tree VFW is running a Christmas event supporting stray cats and dogs. The organization will be collecting blankets, rugs, and towels in the hope of keeping cold animals warm. Donations will be delivered to no-kill animal shelter in Joshua Tree. Items can be dropped off at the VFW post in Joshua Tree during open hours, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting tomorrow (November 23) and every Wednesday through December 21.
Yucaipa's Ice Rink is back
Back for a second season, the city of Yucaipa’s Uptown Ice Rink will open Saturday, Nov. 26. at Winterfest. The rink will feature 3,700 square feet of real ice, fire pits rentals, group party packages, private rink buyouts for groups of 50 or more, DJ entertainment and theme nights.
Reach Out Morongo Basin Holiday Potluck on 12/10
Reach Out Morongo Basin invites donors, volunteers, clients, and everyone in the community to attend its annual Holiday Brunch Potluck on December 10. The event will feature a holiday meal of ham and three side dishes, but attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Entertainment will provided the Twentynine Palms High School Choir, who will sing Christmas carols.
Shop for holiday decor at Roger’s Garden ‘Christmas Boutique’
Ellina Abovian was live at Roger’s Garden in Corona Del Mar with a preview of their Christmas boutique. Inside visitors will get to experience the magic of the holiday and discover festive, sparkling treasures and unique gifts for all ages to be cherished by family and friends. For more...
Black Saturday Adoption Special Returns
Adoption Fees Waived Nov. 26 for Black Saturday at County Shelters. Riverside County Animal Services’ annual holiday adoption event – Black Saturday – returns this weekend with free adoptions all day at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. The adoptions begin at 10...
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Blood drive in Twentynine Palms 11/22
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (November 22) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Church of the Desert, located at 6079 Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Donors receive a LifeStream quarter zip pullover (while supplies last) and a free mini-physical (including readings for blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron level and temperature) with results being posted on the donor’s private online portal. Please set an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
Occupied Shed in Yucca Valley burns down, SBC Fire stops spread
A structure fire was extinguished early yesterday morning (November 22) in Yucca Valley. At around 4:20 a.m, the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Warren Vista and Yucca Trail. Fire crews arrived to find one large shed adjacent to an occupied residence well involved with fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residence, which was made more difficult by downed power lines.
Free Thanksgiving meal will be provided at Fontana event on Nov. 23
A free Thanksgiving meal will be served at the 11th Annual Eat and Be Well event in Fontana on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The event, coordinated by Project Boon, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cypress Center, 8380 Cypress Avenue. In addition to the warm meal, attendees can receive health...
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission Land Development – New Chipotle, Short Term Rentals transfers
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission met in a short and concise meeting last night. At the Planning Commission meeting, the Town Staff updated the Commissioners on the current Land Development Report. Chipotle is mailing their technical reports – traffic, air quality, fire, and geotechnical. There is a new glamping project...
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
Yucca Valley property owners get sweet-smelling sewer discount
Yucca Valley property owners will receive an unexpected gift for the holidays this year. It’s coming in the form of a discount on the sewer assessment charges added to 2022/2023 property tax bills. The discount is a result of funds received under the Measure Z sales tax and additional properties buying into the sewer system.
Women arrested for suspected ‘assault with scissors’ at Joshua Tree gas station
A woman was arrested for suspicion of assault with scissors at the Joshua Tree Valero gas station last week. On Wednesday, November 16, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a call regarding a woman who was armed with a pair of scissors, saying that she was “dying,” and attacking women at the gas station.
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
