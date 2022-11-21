ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Kenny Chesney announces Pennsylvania tour dates

By Kaylee Fuller
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Kenny Chesney will be making tour stops in Pennsylvania on his upcoming “I Go Back Tour.”

More information regarding tickets can be found here . Presale will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. and the general sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania

Chesney will kick off his tour on March 25 in State College at the Bryce Jordan Center. A couple stops later he will stop in Wilkes-Barre at the Mohegan Sun Arean at Casey Plaza on April 8.

“When a year is as hot and alive as 2022 was,” Kenny explains, “you don’t want to try to recapture that magic. Or maybe it’s me. I still have the sounds of diesel engines and No Shoes Nation in my head – and that made me ask, ‘What else could I do? What would be something that would put me every bit as much in the music and give No Shoes Nation another reason to believe? How can we reach those people who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much…And that’s when it hit me: ‘I Go Back.’ That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are – and keeping them alive any way you can. So, I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up! Let’s call the tour I Go Back – and do just that.”

