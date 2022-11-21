Because he was born without no love, The government the president allowed all this to happen, Put more cops in a subways on a train support the people who are working so hard and trying to live. They Let, criminals get away with everything
Nothing new. There are few penalties in NYC for real crimes so being nasty rude threatening and even harmful are nothing. Except to the victims and those around them.
First of all, why the he!! do these people believe they are entitled to harrass other people on public transportation? No one has the right to demand others to give up their seat and then assault them! This sounds like they were looking to start a fight with anyone for any reason! Apparently, they did not sit down and were just fine as the cowards got off at their stop! They should have stayed and waited for the police since they felt they were right to attack, berate, and demand a seat! Instead, they took off cowards and criminals!
