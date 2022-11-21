ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, VT

103.9 The Breeze

Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WUPE

The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!

You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
LEE, MA
Hot 99.1

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need

The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s Shops announce online store

Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
ALBANY, NY
onekindesign.com

See inside this stunning New York dream house with rustic touches

Witt Construction in collaboration with eTanny Design has designed this stunning transitional-style dream house located in Saratoga Springs, New York. This four-bedroom and five-bath residence was conceived with an open floor plan, divided by interior stone columns, reclaimed barn wood beams, and built-in furnishings, which create individual dining, kitchen, and family room areas.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move

On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
GLENS FALLS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
saratogaliving.com

Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

For the second year in a row, Saratoga Living teamed up with Washington Street whiskey shop First Fill Spirits to host a one-of-a-kind tasting event at Putnam Place in downtown Saratoga Springs last Wednesday. After picking up a glass of the welcome whiskey (Benjamin Chapman 7-year whiskey) and a gift bag (VIP ticket-holders received a bottle of Cardinal Barrel Proof Bourbon Single Barrel, a First Fill Spirits store pick) guests grabbed charcuterie from Old Daley Custom Catering and cookies from Cookie-tastic and found their seats.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

