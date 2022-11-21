Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Troy Atrium Holiday Market dates set
The dates for the Troy Holiday Market in the Troy Atrium have been set.
103.9 The Breeze
Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday
It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
Free Christmas shopping held at local churches
Christmas is fast approaching meaning, it's time to shop. Christmas shopping can either be something you look forward to or a complete inconvenience, regardless some organizations can definitely help you out this year.
WUPE
The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs business owners optimistic shooting won’t deter shoppers
The good news is that shoppers were back in downtown Saratoga Springs on Monday. However, the early Sunday morning shooting there continues to ripple through the business community. The open question is whether business owners in this community are concerned that what happened in the wee hours Sunday morning could...
North Adams Winter Market returning Friday
The North Adams Winter Market will be returning on Friday, and will last until Sunday at a new location this year.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany wine and chocolate festival postponed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Wine and Chocolate Festival, originally slated for December 3, has been postponed. Event organizers said the festival is being pushed back so that it lines up better with Valentine’s Day. The event will now be held on Feb. 4, 2023, at the...
Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911
A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
New gaming shop opens in Amsterdam’s Riverfront Center
Plunder Gaming has opened at 2590 Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The card shop officially opened on Friday, November 18.
Stewart’s Shops announce online store
Stewart's Shops announced the launch of their online shop which will open on Cyber Monday, November 28. Stewart's explains shoppers will be able to get limited-edition Stewart’s branded items, coffee, and My Money/Gas Cards delivered right to their doorstep.
onekindesign.com
See inside this stunning New York dream house with rustic touches
Witt Construction in collaboration with eTanny Design has designed this stunning transitional-style dream house located in Saratoga Springs, New York. This four-bedroom and five-bath residence was conceived with an open floor plan, divided by interior stone columns, reclaimed barn wood beams, and built-in furnishings, which create individual dining, kitchen, and family room areas.
Doc’s Restaurant serves its last meal before move
On Park Street, change is afoot. Over the weekend, new business Park & Elm opened across the street from the Park Theater, in a building renovated by the same operators who work on the other side of the road. Park & Elm is bringing a market and lunch fare to downtown Glens Falls at 15-25 Park St. Soon it will offer even more, coming from across the way.
Where to get Indian food in the Capital Region
Indian cuisine is often described as spicy, rich, flavorful, and diverse as it varies in different areas of India. Popular dishes include samosas, tandoori chicken, biryani, and masala.
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga
For the second year in a row, Saratoga Living teamed up with Washington Street whiskey shop First Fill Spirits to host a one-of-a-kind tasting event at Putnam Place in downtown Saratoga Springs last Wednesday. After picking up a glass of the welcome whiskey (Benjamin Chapman 7-year whiskey) and a gift bag (VIP ticket-holders received a bottle of Cardinal Barrel Proof Bourbon Single Barrel, a First Fill Spirits store pick) guests grabbed charcuterie from Old Daley Custom Catering and cookies from Cookie-tastic and found their seats.
Comments / 0