A daily cup of tea could help you to enjoy better health late in life. However, if you're not a tea drinker, there are other things you can add to your diet. The key is flavonoids, which are naturally occurring substances found in many common foods and beverages such as black and green tea, apples, nuts, citrus fruit, berries and more. They have long been known to yield many health benefits. New Edith Cowan University (ECU) research shows they may be even better for us than previously thought.

2 DAYS AGO