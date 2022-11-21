Read full article on original website
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
MedicalXpress
Skipping meals, fasting and eating meals too closely together may be linked to increased mortality risk
Eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults 40 years old and older, according to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Skipping breakfast is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease mortality and missing lunch or dinner with all-cause mortality. Even among individuals who eat three meals daily, eating two adjacent meals less than or equal to 4.5 hours apart is associated with a higher all-cause death risk.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
MedicalXpress
Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
MedicalXpress
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
MedicalXpress
We're told to 'eat a rainbow' of fruit and vegetables: Here's what each color does in our body
Nutritionists will tell you to eat a rainbow of fruit and vegetables. This isn't just because it looks nice on the plate. Each color signifies different nutrients our body needs. The nutrients found in plant foods are broadly referred to as phytonutrients. There are at least 5,000 known phytonutrients, and...
MedicalXpress
Study sheds new light on the link between oral bacteria and diseases
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified the bacteria most commonly found in severe oral infections. Few such studies have been done before, and the team now hopes that the study can provide deeper insight into the association between oral bacteria and other diseases. The study is published in Microbiology Spectrum.
MedicalXpress
Hope for first blood test to detect deadly heart inflammation
The first blood test to diagnose inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) could be in use in as little as a year, following the discovery of a molecular signal in the blood by Queen Mary University of London researchers. The research, published today in the journal Circulation, offers hope of a quick and cheap way of diagnosing the condition.
MedicalXpress
South Asian people undergo type 2 diabetes remission with low calorie diets
People of South Asian ethnicity may be able to achieve type 2 diabetes remissions by following a structured weight management program, according to a new study which saw one third of participants lose more than 10% of their body weight. The findings from the STANDby trial—led by the University of...
MedicalXpress
Put the kettle on: How black tea (and other favorites) may help your health later in life
A daily cup of tea could help you to enjoy better health late in life. However, if you're not a tea drinker, there are other things you can add to your diet. The key is flavonoids, which are naturally occurring substances found in many common foods and beverages such as black and green tea, apples, nuts, citrus fruit, berries and more. They have long been known to yield many health benefits. New Edith Cowan University (ECU) research shows they may be even better for us than previously thought.
MedicalXpress
Treating acne with systemic antibiotics can have unintended consequences on maturing adolescent skeleton
During adolescence, sex hormones drive significant physiologic changes. One of the most universal and sometimes distressing experiences during adolescence is the development of acne, a skin condition that results from the plugging of hair follicles with oil and dead skin cells. For some individuals whose acne is resistant to topical therapies, systemic antibiotics are used to help to alleviate symptoms and clear up the skin.
MedicalXpress
Exploring birth choices after previous cesarean and risk of pelvic floor surgery
Vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section is associated with an increased risk of pelvic floor surgery compared with planning another cesarean, according to research publishing in PLoS Medicine. The findings provide useful information to help women who have had a previous cesarean section when planning how to give birth in their next pregnancy.
MedicalXpress
Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes
New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
MedicalXpress
First pandemic young people's mental health review says service demand will rise
The first comprehensive study to evaluate research on the mental health of children and young people using evidence that spanned before and during COVID-19 has found an impact on mental health that could result in an increased demand for support services. The research, led by the University of Exeter and...
MedicalXpress
Increased genetic testing could identify concealed cardiomyopathy
Researchers from the Centenary Institute have found that concealed cardiomyopathy is an important cause of sudden cardiac death where no cause is found from autopsy—and that genetic testing can help identify cases of concealed cardiomyopathy which provides a cause of death and also helps guide care of surviving relatives.
MedicalXpress
Major discovery about mammalian brains surprises researchers
In a new breakthrough to understand more about the mammalian brain, University of Copenhagen researchers have made an incredible discovery. Namely, a vital enzyme that enables brain signals is switching on and off at random, even taking hours-long "breaks from work". These findings may have a major impact on our understanding of the brain and the development of pharmaceuticals. Today, the discovery is on the cover of Nature.
MedicalXpress
Fishing could ease severe mental health issues, survey finds
A new survey of UK adults suggests that recreational fishing could help people suffering serious mental health problems. Research carried out by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), Angling Direct Plc and the charity Tackling Minds surveyed approximately 1,900 UK adults online. Of those people who said they participated in recreational fishing,...
MedicalXpress
Optically analyzing local brain environment: Astrocytes' acid response in epileptic mice
Researchers at Tohoku University have shown that astrocytes in the mouse brain exhibit an acid response with intensified epileptic seizures. The astrocytes' acid response could lead to the amplification of excitatory neuronal signals and be the underlying drive for generating plasticity for epileptogenesis. The findings were detailed in the journal...
MedicalXpress
Study: Antioxidant flavonols linked to slower memory decline
People who eat or drink more foods with antioxidant flavonols, which are found in several fruits and vegetables as well as tea and wine, may have a slower rate of memory decline, according to a study published in Neurology. "It's exciting that our study shows making specific diet choices may...
MedicalXpress
Fear of COVID-19 continues to adversely affect psychological well-being
Research by psychologists from the School of Psychology at Swansea University has found that people's fear of COVID-19 has led to worsened mental health. The study, just published in the Journal of Health Psychology, also found that older participants and those from minority ethnic groups were most likely to experience COVID-19 fear.
