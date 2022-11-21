Report card: Bills top Browns, 31-23

Check out Bills Wire’s Week 11 report card for the Buffalo Bills (7-3) following the team’s 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns (3-7):

Quarterback: A-

Josh Allen’s had a solid game against the Browns. He played turnover-free ball, making better decisions in the passing game. In addition, Allen didn’t take off and run as he has in the past few weeks.

Allen did a better job at finding the check-down receiver. The quarterback ended the day 18-of-27 for 197 passing yards and a touchdown.

Running backs: A

Devin Singletary had a good game, rushing 18 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. Rookie James Cook had a breakout game by his standards, rushing 11 times for 86 yards.

In fact, Cook was used in a manner that one would’ve thought former Bill Zack Moss would have been utilized: Cook had an extra gear that put pressure on the Browns defense while salting away the game.

Receivers: B

It was a little bit of a mixed bag for the receiving corps.

Tight end Dawson Knox had a great game in the intermediate passing area, catching seven passes for 70 yards. Receiver Gabe Davis had an up-and-down game, catching five passes for 68 yards but dropping a pair of passes as well.

Stefon Diggs struggled to find space, as the Browns rotated their coverage toward him. It cased him to get a bit upset at one point.

Even so, Diggs caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown reception.

Offensive line: B+

The offensive line had a good afternoon, providing good lanes in the running game. They had some trouble with the Browns tremendous pass rush duo of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

The line gave up a few plays due to penalties. Plus, center Mitch Morse had a premature snap that could’ve been disastrous on the Bills opening drive. Still, it was a good performance overall by the group.

Defensive line: A-

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a problem for the Browns offensive line, registering three tackles for loss. While Von Miller did not record a quarterback hit, he did provide a great deal of pressure from the edge, forcing Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett to move in the pocket.

DaQuan Jones, Shaq Lawson, and Jordan Phillips also recorded QB hits. In addition, the unit limited Cleveland to only 80 yards on the ground. Running back Nick Chubb could only muster 19 rushing yards on the afternoon.

Linebackers: A

Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson were seemingly everywhere on the afternoon, with Dodson leading the way with 13 tackles, while Milano had 12 tackles three tackles for loss, and a sack. The pair was particularly strong against the run.

Secondary: C-

The secondary is battling. However, there were still too many moments where the depth cornerbacks were getting beat handily by receivers.

The return of Jordan Poyer helped… there’s still quite a bit to overcome with this group battling so many injuries. Brissett had his best passing day of the season throwing for 324 yards on a 28-of-41 passing day. The secondary gave up three passing touchdowns.

Special teams: A

The unit was nearly flawless as returner Nyheim Hines was great on his five special teams touches. Hines averaged 18.5 yards on two punt returns while averaging a shade over 25 yards on three kick returns.

Kicker Tyler Bass was perfect on all six field goal attempts, including a 56-yarder. Sam Martin averaged 49.5 yards on two first-half punts. The only scary moment occurred on the Browns second onside kick, as Gabe Davis had trouble corraling the ball.

Coaching: A-

It was a challenging week for the coaching staff, but the group got the Bills ready throughout all of the chaos and prepped the team for victory.

Defensively, the Bills did a good job keeping the Browns run game from gaining any traction. The only concern: Buffalo’s challenges when entering enemy territory. The Bills had to settle for six field goals. Otherwise, it was a good job by the group.