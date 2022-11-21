Read full article on original website
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 7a.m. in front of CVS at South Station while people were walking to and from their trains. Transit Police say one person has been taken to the hospital with serious...
Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night. It happened near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Woman Injured in Deadly Apple Store Crash Describes Experience
A customer who was among those injured Monday when an SUV crashed into the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, recalled what was going through her mind during the tragic incident that left one person dead. Sharon Nasser, one of 19 people hurt in the crash, was in the middle of...
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Mass Pike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being building right over the highway and right next to the Mass Ave Bridge. “This is really...
Here Are the Latest Developments in the Apple Store Crash
When an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, a shocking ordeal began, resulting in a man being killed, a driver getting arrested and nearly 20 people ending up hurt. In the two days following the crash, more details have surfaced about what happened,...
1 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured in Portsmouth Rollover Crash
A rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Thursday morning ended with one passenger dead and several seriously injured, according to police. Police say 22-year-old Tyler N. Troy of Northwood, New Hampshire was driving with five other people in a 2018 Porsche Macan around 1 a.m. when the car drove into the grass median in the center of the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and flipped over several times.
Boston Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old
UPDATE: The missing child has been located by police and the missing alert has been canceled. An earlier version of the story is below. Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday. Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around...
Hundreds Forced Out of Their Homes on Thanksgiving After Electrical Fire in Worcester
Hundreds of residents of Worcester, Massachusetts were forced out of their apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning after an electrical fire in the building forced a mass evacuation, according to authorities. Officials say it wasn't the graveness of the fire that caused the evacuation. Apparently, the fire itself was put out...
NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say
One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
Happy ‘Tanks-Giving': Score a Free Tank of Gas in Norwood Wednesday
It's perfect timing if you're about to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The "Tanks-Giving" free gas event kicked off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Rojo Irving Gas Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, giving drivers the chance to fill up their tanks free of charge. The event is backed by Ernie...
3 Indicted in 2021 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Brockton
Three men have been indicted on murder charges in a Brockton, Massachusetts, shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in Sept. 2021. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury has returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez and 23-year-old Angel Colon each with one count of murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry at a house party.
Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case
A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5,...
21-Year-Old Wanted in Lowell Deadly Shooting Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities have identified the man they believe pulled the trigger during a shooting last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, that left a 26-year-old dead. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner.
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say
New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
50-Year-Old Man Stabbed During Fight in New Hampshire
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire. Authorities say they found a 50-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds after he was allegedly involved in a fight with multiple people. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
‘The Things That Touch Us the Most': Daniel's Table in Framingham at the Ready for Those in Need
This Thanksgiving, there is a new face of hunger: the working poor and middle class. And many of them are turning to organizations like Daniel's Table in Framingham, Massachusetts for help. Wednesday, Daniel's Table provided free Thanksgiving meals and groceries for a week for 160 families. All year long, they...
‘Tis the Season for Package Thefts, Cambridge Police Warn
With the holiday shopping season about to hit full swing, Cambridge police are reminding residents to protect themselves against potential package thieves. Police said they expect package thefts to increase in the coming weeks, and noted that the lower half of their city has seen the most of these types of crimes, with 34 reported in The Port neighborhood through October 2022. Cambridgeport was next with 30, and mid-Cambridge with 24.
