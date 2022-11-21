PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were involved in a “discharge of a weapon,” according to officials. “On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 11:45 a.m., CBP officers were involved in a discharge of a weapon at Progreso Port of Entry,” officials with CBP said in a statement to ValleyCentral.

