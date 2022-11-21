GR8 Holiday food drive for homeless, disadvantaged high school students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The GR8 Food Drive to help feed homeless high school students in the Las Vegas valley is underway and we have information on how you can help.

The food items will go to Project 150 which collects donations for teens who are homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged. Project 150 supports teens so they can stay in school and graduate.

If you would like to help, you can drop off non-perishable food items at any Smith’s Food & Drug store between Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, 2022. You can click here to find a location near you .

