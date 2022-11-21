ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

GR8 Holiday food drive for homeless, disadvantaged high school students

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbEGJ_0jIgekrw00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The GR8 Food Drive to help feed homeless high school students in the Las Vegas valley is underway and we have information on how you can help.

The food items will go to Project 150 which collects donations for teens who are homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged. Project 150 supports teens so they can stay in school and graduate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnQSt_0jIgekrw00

If you would like to help, you can drop off non-perishable food items at any Smith’s Food & Drug store between Nov. 21 through Dec. 2, 2022. You can click here to find a location near you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

What the Hall: Missing bird found at Las Vegas elementary school

Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Visits to Red Rock Canyon become growing Thanksgiving tradition

Taking a hike at Red Rock Canyon before taking in a Thanksgiving meal has become a growing holiday tradition that over a thousand people took advantage of this year. It’s especially so as the COVID-19 pandemic forced holiday plans to change over the past two years. But, some restrictions have stuck around. The state park, that boasts a 13-mile scenic drive, several hiking trails and thousands of climbing opportunities, still requires a reservation. They were first implemented in November 2020 to manage visitor capacity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nonprofitnews.vegas

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas elementary school hosts food drive

Las Vegas elementary school hosts food drive for families in need. Las Vegas elementary school hosts food drive for families in need. WAVY team coverage: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. WAVY provides team coverage from 1:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, hours after multiple people were killed and injured at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A look inside the Clark County Detention Center

Millions of Americans will be traveling over the long holiday weekend and Las Vegas is a perennial favorite destination for the season. There is one place in town that no one wants to visit, yet it remains incredibly busy day and night. The Clark County jail. A look inside the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway after Valley Hospital patient found abandoned

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A state and federal investigation are underway after a News 3 camera captured what's being called a case of patient dumping involving a Las Vegas hospital. Security officers from Valley Hospital, a for-profit hospital, were recorded taking a woman with a walker across the street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Holiday Happenings At Fergusons Downtown

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s the most wonderful time of the year with Thanksgiving just days away and Small Business Saturday to follow. And the perfect place to support is Fergusons Downtown. Jillian Lopez is joined by general manager Erica Bell to talk about all of the shopping that’s to be had at Fergusons Downtown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘We’ve got a lot to be thankful for,’ Thanksgiving holiday reunites loved ones at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas

Travelers made their way through Harry Reid International Airport this week to reunite with loved ones. 8 News Now's photojournalist Henry Takai caught up with several local families gearing up for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. "We've got about 22 people for Thanksgiving this year," Wayne Falk of Las Vegas, told 8 News Now. "It's my brother's birthday, and Thanksgiving so we've got all of our family coming out. There's nothing more important than family."
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy