ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WWMTCw

Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down

State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building

HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131

The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side

LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety to lease space for downtown substation

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo will lease a space on the Kalamazoo Mall to increase the presence of public safety officers in the central part of the city. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a lease agreement for 248 N. Kalamazoo Mall from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2025, for $55,800. The lease is with S&K Properties, the city agenda states.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy