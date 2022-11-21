Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
Detroit News
Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down
State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Fulton Street reopens in downtown Grand Rapids
Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.
Kalamazoo’s free Holly Jolly Trolley: See a map of the 2022 route around downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The free Holly Jolly Trolley returns to downtown Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 25 to help make getting around this holiday season easier. “It’s a tradition and it’s a ritual,” Deb Droppers, executive director of the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center said. Droppers is expecting the trolley will have a similar number of users compared to previous years.
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
103.3 WKFR
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
Winter Tornadoes? Yes, It’s Happened Before in Kalamazoo County!
With the recent snafu in Portage which caused the tornado sirens to sound off not once, but twice over the past week, I started to grow a little curious about winter weather anomalies. While it was only a mechanical error that caused the sirens to go off and not in...
Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building
HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131
The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
City of Allegan Announces Road Closures, Tree Removal As Part of Downtown Overhaul
On Monday, November 21 the City of Allegan announced it has taken the first steps in a major overhaul of its downtown shopping area. In a post on Facebook, the City of Allegan shared the update saying,. The Downtown Allegan Infrastructure and Streetscape Project has begun with the removal of...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
Kalamazoo Public Safety to lease space for downtown substation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo will lease a space on the Kalamazoo Mall to increase the presence of public safety officers in the central part of the city. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a lease agreement for 248 N. Kalamazoo Mall from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2025, for $55,800. The lease is with S&K Properties, the city agenda states.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1