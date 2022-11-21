Read full article on original website
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
Prosecutors ask that Todd and Julie Chrisley get sentenced up to 17 years in prison for fraud conviction
The 'Chrisley Knows Best' couple and their attorney are scheduled to be sentenced next week in Atlanta federal court.
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Jury finds man guilty of defrauding donors in border wall crowdfunding scheme
A New York jury found Timothy Shea guilty on Friday of a scheme to defraud donors through a crowdfunding scheme to build a private US-Mexico Border wall in a campaign called "We Build the Wall," according to the US Attorney's office.
Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers
A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Feds charge 14 Mississippians with defrauding pandemic relief program
Fourteen Mississippi residents have been arrested on criminal charges related to a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds through a federal program for small businesses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. All are charged with conspiracy, illegal financial transactions and wire fraud by applying for loans through the Payroll...
Federal trial of former Palmetto State Bank CEO, accused Murdaugh accomplice, starts in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The former Lowcountry bank CEO accused of helping Alex Murdaugh steal millions from his clients is now in front of a federal judge. Pre-trial motions started in Russell Laffitte’s federal case Monday in a Charleston court. Laffitte, the fired Palmetto Bank CEO is facing six charges including three counts of misapplication […]
Current, former members of Hammocks HOA accused in $2 million theft, fraud
MIAMI - Several current and former members of the Hammocks Community Association Board accused of stealing at least $1 million from the association have been arrested.The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there were millions of dollars in "questionable expenses" and more arrests were possible during this ongoing investigation.The Hammocks HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall.Click here to view the arrest warrantThe charges stem from a long-running probe that last year that led to the arrest of then HCA president Marglli Gallego. She's accused of diverting $100,000 for her personal use.Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...
Elizabeth Holmes prosecutors seek 15-year sentence and $800m in restitution
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison and require the Theranos founder to pay $800m in restitution, according to court documents filed on Friday. A jury found Holmes guilty in January of four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy. Her sentencing is...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Woman Sentenced For Obtaining Over $1 Million In Fraudulent Disability Benefits
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, age 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Social Security Administration (“SSA”). Judge Xinis also ordered Farr to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and ordered Farr pay restitution in the full amount of the government’s losses, which is at least $1,010,702.
Woman gets 20 years for $22.8M fraud scheme involving Coachella Valley project
A woman was sentenced in Los Angeles federal court today to 20 years in federal prison for soliciting over $22.8 million in funds for a condominium and hotel complex in the Coachella Valley, then spending part of the money on luxury cars, travel and designer clothing. Ruixue "Serena" Shi of Arcadia, in L.A. County, was The post Woman gets 20 years for $22.8M fraud scheme involving Coachella Valley project appeared first on KESQ.
Complex
Former Apple Employee Pleads Guilty, Admits to Defrauding Company of Over $17 Million
A former Apple employee has admitted to defrauding the company of millions of dollars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California announced this week. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in connection with what prosecutors described as “multiple schemes” involving Apple. While Prasad began working...
California man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme
A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
Californian, Canadians sentenced for wire fraud conspiracy after purchasing OSU tickets, toilet paper with stolen credit cards
The United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says four people have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Oklahoma companies to purchase OSU athletics tickets and toilet paper with stolen credit cards.
New York pharmacy owners plead guilty to fraud
Two pharmacy owners in New York pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering in a scheme that involved millions of dollars in phony Medicare claims.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
Minnesota CEO indicted for factoring, PPP loan fraud scheme
The CEO of a Minnesota-based healthcare company has been indicted on charges she defrauded a Florida company in an accounts receivables scam, and also the U.S. government through Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud. Khemwattie Singh, 52, of Minneapolis, was indicted this week with seven counts of wire fraud relating...
