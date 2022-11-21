ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Associated Press

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly. “The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick,” Biden said on Thanksgiving Day. “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.” After the mass killing last Saturday at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, he said in a statement: “When will we decide we’ve had enough? ... We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets.”
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
AFP

Kanye West hints at another presidential run

The rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has suggested he will run for president and wants Donald Trump to be his running mate. "What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"
NBC San Diego

Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales

Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran. Though the players were singing, there were a variety of emotional reactions from spectators inside...

