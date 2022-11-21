Read full article on original website
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly. “The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick,” Biden said on Thanksgiving Day. “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.” After the mass killing last Saturday at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, he said in a statement: “When will we decide we’ve had enough? ... We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets.”
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
Walker told soldiers in 2019 that his son Christian "looked like an alien" when he was a newborn baby.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Brazilian protests intensify; Bolsonaro stays silent
For more than three weeks, supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have blocked roads and camped outside military buildings across the nation
NBC San Diego
Democrat Mary Peltola Defeats Sarah Palin in Race for Alaska's At-Large House Seat
Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola has won a full two-year term representing Alaska in the House, NBC News projected Wednesday, defeating former governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. Peltola made history in August when she became the first Alaska Native seated in Congress after she won the special election...
Kanye West hints at another presidential run
The rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has suggested he will run for president and wants Donald Trump to be his running mate. "What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"
Twitter explodes after MSNBC health columnist calls to cancel Thanksgiving, postpone Christmas
MSNBC health columnist Dr. Esther Choo pitched the idea of cancelling Thanksgiving and moving winter holidays, such as Christmas, to prevent illness.
NBC San Diego
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran. Though the players were singing, there were a variety of emotional reactions from spectators inside...
NBC San Diego
DOJ Seeking to Question Pence in Criminal Probe of Trump Trying to Stay in White House, Report Says
The Department of Justice wants to question former Vice President Mike Pence for its criminal probe of ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in the White House after he lost the 2020 election, The New York Times reported. Pence is considering cooperating with the probe, which last week saw Attorney...
