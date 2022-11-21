ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to 'possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at southside business

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a southside business Monday. According to a press release, an employee at a business in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street stated a man entered the business a brandished a weapon, demanding cash.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Several catalytic converters reported stolen in Abilene

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Theft of PropertyAn Abilene business owner reported an […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

South Abilene store robbed at gunpoint Monday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street just after 10:00 p.m. An employee told police a suspect entered the business while brandishing a weapon and demanding cash. This suspect then fled after taking miscellaneous […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
ABILENE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect caught on camera taking $500 out of wallet after finding it outside Abilene store

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported an unknown […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Abilene man arrested wearing cat shirt after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor's dog. Kenneth Hinkle was arrested Tuesday for Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals in connection to the incident, which happened on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue. An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That's where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. "We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas causes confusion with other viruses

ABILENE, Texas — A hard cough, shortness of breath, and chills are some symptoms of COVID-19. These are the same symptoms for the flu and Respiratory Cynical Virus. Dr. Gary Goodnight, explains the differences between the three illnesses. "The cough, the cold, the other viruses and influenza will have...
ABILENE, TX

