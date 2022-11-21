COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “I was very terrified. I saw him face first on the ground and ran to him like, ‘oh my god, dad,” recalled 14-year-old David Litton of Coleman, when he was faced with a challenge no son should have to face: Saving his father’s life. It was a loud crash around 7:30 […]

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO