Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Related
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at southside business
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a southside business Monday. According to a press release, an employee at a business in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street stated a man entered the business a brandished a weapon, demanding cash.
‘I was terrified’: Coleman teen saves dad’s life with help from CCSO’s 9-1-1 operator
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “I was very terrified. I saw him face first on the ground and ran to him like, ‘oh my god, dad,” recalled 14-year-old David Litton of Coleman, when he was faced with a challenge no son should have to face: Saving his father’s life. It was a loud crash around 7:30 […]
BigCountryHomepage
Crime Reports: Several catalytic converters reported stolen in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Theft of PropertyAn Abilene business owner reported an […]
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
South Abilene store robbed at gunpoint Monday night
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene store was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street just after 10:00 p.m. An employee told police a suspect entered the business while brandishing a weapon and demanding cash. This suspect then fled after taking miscellaneous […]
Vehicle catches fire near North Abilene church on Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police and fire crews were called to a car fire in North Abilene on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, a vehicle on fire was reported in North Abilene near the corner of North 10th Street and Woodlawn Drive. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that no buildings […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
myfoxzone.com
Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
BigCountryHomepage
Crime Reports: Suspect caught on camera taking $500 out of wallet after finding it outside Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported an unknown […]
Former Abilene meteorologist, pilot from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
BigCountryHomepage
Report: Abilene man arrested wearing cat shirt after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog. Kenneth Hinkle was arrested Tuesday for Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals in connection to the incident, which happened on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue. An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he […]
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
A look inside Abilene’s first hat bar inspired by owner’s late mother
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s no secret that Abilene, and especially Downtown Abilene, has been developing at a fast pace. Downtown’s most recent addition is Brim Style Hat Company, a locally owned ‘Abilene original’ small business haberdashery. Owner, Shay Finley told KTAB/KRBC she is happy to be part of the many locally owned business in […]
BigCountryHomepage
‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That’s where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. “We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
ktxs.com
The rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas causes confusion with other viruses
ABILENE, Texas — A hard cough, shortness of breath, and chills are some symptoms of COVID-19. These are the same symptoms for the flu and Respiratory Cynical Virus. Dr. Gary Goodnight, explains the differences between the three illnesses. “The cough, the cold, the other viruses and influenza will have...
Hidden Gems: What happens to the donations at Goodwill West Texas that can’t be sold?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you donate items to Goodwill, most of those items are sold to the community at a low price, but what happens to the items that are given to Goodwill that can’t be sold? Items that can’t be sold are brought to a salvaging area, where they are donated, once again, to […]
Comments / 0