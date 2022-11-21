Read full article on original website
Jimmie Women Take Down CUNE, Improve to 4-0 in GPAC
SEWARD, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team led for 38 of 40 minutes on Tuesday evening in Nebraska as the Jimmies beat Concordia 66-49 on the road. Jamestown took a 5-4 lead and never looked back as the Jimmies led wire-to-wire in the win...
Donnly Haugland
Donnly Haugland, 51, Jamestown, ND died Sunday November 20, 2022 at his. Donnly was born April 10, 1971 at New Rockford, ND, the son of Sigurd Arnold. and Delores (Hoyt) Haugland. He attended school at Glenfield/Sutton/McHenry. and graduated in 1989. He then attended NDSU and graduated with a degree in.
Winona I. Rodacker
Winona I. Rodacker, 90, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022 at SMP Health-Ave Maria. Winona was born on a cold winter day – January 5, 1932, in Bismarck, ND, the daughter of Rudolph and Barbara (Wiebe) Schrenk. She grew up on the family farm NE of Bismarck and attended rural school near Baldwin, ND. Winona graduated in 1951 from Sheyenne River Academy at Harvey, ND and received her teaching certificate. She taught in one room schools, including one year at Turtle Lake, ND, then three years at Robinson, ND. Winona spent a year at Walla Walla, WA and three years at Chattanooga, TN going to college and working. She met Emil Rodacker while teaching at a rural school near his home. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1959 in Bismarck and they lived on the Rodacker farm until 1977 when they moved to Jamestown.
No. 5 Jimmies Crush Concordia, End CUNE 23-Game Home Win Streak
SEWARD, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball flexed its muscle in the second half on the road in Nebraska as the Jimmies rolled to a 90-59 win over #23 Concordia. In a physical game on both sides of the ball, Jamestown took a...
2023 ND Ag Hall of Fame Nomination Deadline Jan. 1
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The selection committee of the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking candidate suggestions for the 2023 ND Ag Hall of Fame Inductees. The deadline for nominations, to be considered for induction in 2023, is January 1st. The North Dakota Agriculture Hall of...
Tornadoes Start Wrestling Season with Win: Take Down Carrington
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Tornadoes take down Carrington in opening dual. The Tornadoes defeated the Cardinals by a score of 46-25, scoring went as follows…. (106) Kramlich defeats B. Wagner by a score of 10-5 TEAM SCORE 🙁 C ,3- O ,0) (113) Dahlstrom majors Zink 10 –...
LORRAINE SYLVIA (STRANG) OLSON
LORRAINE SYLVIA (STRANG) OLSON. Lorraine was born January 25, 1933 at Dawson, ND to Stewart and Lillian (Hanson) Strang. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Steele. She began 1st grade when she was 5 at Dawson and graduated from Dawson high school in 1950. She attended Concordia College for one year and transferred to Valley City State College and completed the 2-year Standard Teaching Certificate in 1952. Taught elementary school at Fingal, ND from 1952 1955, then married Wayne Olson at Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele, ND on June 16, 1955. They lived on a farm east of Fingal where Wayne was farming. They had 5 children: Carole, Darrel, DeAnn, Donovan, and Barbara. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom and helped on the farm doing chores, driving grain truck during combining, feeding cattle, slopping pigs, stacking hay, and helping out where needed until the boys were old enough to help.
North Dakota Mountain Lion Hunting seasons shifting
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's mountain lion hunting seasons are shifting. Early season in Zone One has closed and the late season is now open. Hunters are able to pursue lions with dogs during the late season. Hunters killed three lions during the early season that closed Sunday. The harvest...
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
More than 1,200 North Dakota veterans honored for their service with a free meal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota veterans were honored Tuesday for their service to the country. The event at the Bismarck Elks Lodge was rescheduled after the blizzard on the 10th. So many veterans took part that mealtimes needed to be split into three times. Roger Hoovestol and his brother...
10 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In North Dakota
Town names that sound like they might belong in a different state.
North Dakota authorities search for missing girl
FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
Potassium: An essential element for North Dakota farmers
Wednesday's element to focus on is Potassium. Potassium is a chemical element with the symbol K and atomic number 19. Potassium is a mineral that your body needs to work properly.
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
It Seems Odd Two States Drink More Beer Than North Dakota.
Fine, we'll take a look at your silly survey. New Hampshire? Really?
Cara Mund remaining in North Dakota, considering future plans
(Bismarck, ND) -- Recent congressional candidate Cara Mund says she is staying in North Dakota as she considers her future plans. The former Miss America 2018 says she intends to use her law license in the state. She graduated earlier this year with honors from Harvard Law School, and has...
North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
Jamestown Wants To Add More Police To Force
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking to hire some part time help. During a committee of the city Finance and Legal committee, Police Chief Scott Edinger appeared to ask for approval of adding four part-time licensed police officers to his staff. The officers would be paid $35 dollars an hour, which is the same rate that is paid for the department’s off-duty security staff. The hours would be limited to a minimum of 16 hours per month, with a maximum of 32 hours per week.
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
