Engadget

New York's crypto mining restrictions are the first in the nation

Cryptocurrency mining companies hoping to set up shop in New York State may bump into some limits. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation restricting crypto mining in the country, making it the first state to clamp down on the practice. The environment-focused law establishes a two-year freeze on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for mining that uses demanding "proof-of-work" authentication. The Department of Environmental Conservation will also have to study if and how crypto mining hurts the government's climate change mitigation efforts.
CBS San Francisco

LGBTQ lawmakers now make up 10% percent of California legislature

SACRAMENTO — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature.The California legislators, all Democrats, are proud of their success but say it underscores the hard work that remains in their own state and elsewhere, such as handling the fallout from measures such as Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans some lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, or laws in other states limiting transgender students' participation in sports...
BevNET.com

Ole Smoky Distillery Donates $75,000 to ‘Friends of the Smokies’

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies, announced a $75,000 donation to Friends of the Smokies. The East Tennessee non-profit organization assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the nation’s most visited national park.
