It’s been a dreary Friday, and the sky will stay cloudy tonight. A little fog may develop overnight tonight, and temperatures will remain steady in the low 60s. While a few light showers can’t be ruled out, rain chances will stay low tonight. However, we’re going to see more showers and storms on Saturday. A few storms could be strong, and we may see heavy rainfall.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO