hopeprescott.com
EVA announces holiday plans
EMMET – The Emmet Vision Association has a busy December planned for residents. First, on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be a tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Emmet City Hall and Fire Department. There will be carolers, a chance for children to write letters to Santa, cookies, hot cocoa and the Christmas Story, along with hayrides through town.
ktoy1047.com
Farmers' Market to host Christmas Market
The Christmas Market will take place before the Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade and will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal. The entire event is free for the public to attend, and booth space is still available.
myarklamiss.com
United Community Organization of Magnolia to host annual Black and White Event on November 26
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The United Community Organization of Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its annual Black and White Event this Saturday, November 26, 2022. The event is for adults ages 30+ and will last from 9 PM to 2 AM. The Black and White Event is going to take...
myarklamiss.com
Barber college in El Dorado ready to host 7th annual Christmas event on December 17
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jason Alan Barber College in El Dorado, Ark., is getting ready to host its 7th annual “Give a Child a Christmas” event on December 17, 2022. The event will be happening from 10 AM to 2 PM at the barber college which is located at 200 W. Locust Street in downtown El Dorado, Ark.
hopeprescott.com
Mayor Don Still Proclaims Saturday November 26th “Small Business Saturday” In Hope
Mayor Don Still recently paid a trip to the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce to proclaim this Saturday, November 26th, “Small Business Saturday” in Hope. The Mayor was joined by Christy Burns, Executive Director of the Chamber. Both Mayor Still and Burns encourage local residents to patronize the fine small businesses in Hope this holiday shopping season.
hopeprescott.com
Mary Roy Moses
Mary Roy Moses, 95, of Hope passed away Tuesday, November 17. Visitation is scheduled 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 2:00pm Friday, November 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church with Bro. David Bramlett officiating. Full obit to follow.
hopeprescott.com
Mitchell LaGrone Passes, Was President of Citizens National Bank
Robert Mitchell (Mitch) LaGrone III passed from this life on November 18, 2022. Born in Hope, AR in 1932 to Robert and Evelyn LaGrone, he was a graduate of Hope High School and Southern Methodist University where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, ROTC, and the freshman baseball team.
waldronnews.com
THANKSGIVING MEAL GIVEAWAY
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community.
hopeprescott.com
William “Bill” Hampton Byrd, Jr., 81, of Hope
William “Bill” Hampton Byrd, Jr. of Hope, passed away Monday, November 21 at his home. Bill was born July 15, 1941 in Portales, New Mexico to William H. Byrd, Sr and Tommie Lee Epting Byrd. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest.
Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville overnight
Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night and the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshall has made an arrest in connection with at least two of the fires.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to shooting
Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
KSLA
First-time Columbia County officials fighting to stave off proposed $10,000 pay cut
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The ballots are counted and history made in Columbia County, Ark. But some are questioning whether the politics have ended. “Many people trusted my words and I’m going to make sure my words come true,” Sheriff-elect Leroy Martin said. For 26 years,...
hopeprescott.com
Joseph Howard Bolls
Joseph “Joe” Howard Bolls, 90, of Prescott passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. Visitation is scheduled 1:00-2:00 Tuesday, November 22, 2022at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Prescott. Graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at New Salem Cemetery with Bro. Mike Cross officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
ktoy1047.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued
This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
power959.com
Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning
One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
swarkansasnews.com
Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble
The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
hopeprescott.com
Hope man charged in Little River County
ASHDOWN – Rito Alvarado-Gomez, 44, of Hope has been charged in Little River County Circuit Court with Possession of a Controlled Substance; Cocaine, More than 2 grams, but Less than 10 grams. October 20th, Ashdown Police Captain Zane Butler conducted a probable cause traffic stop on a vehicle operated...
