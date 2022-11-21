ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Comments / 0

Related
hopeprescott.com

EVA announces holiday plans

EMMET – The Emmet Vision Association has a busy December planned for residents. First, on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be a tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Emmet City Hall and Fire Department. There will be carolers, a chance for children to write letters to Santa, cookies, hot cocoa and the Christmas Story, along with hayrides through town.
EMMET, AR
ktoy1047.com

Farmers' Market to host Christmas Market

The Christmas Market will take place before the Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade and will feature local vendors from all over the region. In addition to shopping local, consumers will have a front row seat to a live cooking demonstration featuring a Traditional Jamaican Christmas Meal. The entire event is free for the public to attend, and booth space is still available.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Mayor Don Still Proclaims Saturday November 26th “Small Business Saturday” In Hope

Mayor Don Still recently paid a trip to the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce to proclaim this Saturday, November 26th, “Small Business Saturday” in Hope. The Mayor was joined by Christy Burns, Executive Director of the Chamber. Both Mayor Still and Burns encourage local residents to patronize the fine small businesses in Hope this holiday shopping season.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Mary Roy Moses

Mary Roy Moses, 95, of Hope passed away Tuesday, November 17. Visitation is scheduled 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 2:00pm Friday, November 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church with Bro. David Bramlett officiating. Full obit to follow.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Mitchell LaGrone Passes, Was President of Citizens National Bank

Robert Mitchell (Mitch) LaGrone III passed from this life on November 18, 2022. Born in Hope, AR in 1932 to Robert and Evelyn LaGrone, he was a graduate of Hope High School and Southern Methodist University where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, ROTC, and the freshman baseball team.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

William “Bill” Hampton Byrd, Jr., 81, of Hope

William “Bill” Hampton Byrd, Jr. of Hope, passed away Monday, November 21 at his home. Bill was born July 15, 1941 in Portales, New Mexico to William H. Byrd, Sr and Tommie Lee Epting Byrd. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to shooting

Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Joseph Howard Bolls

Joseph “Joe” Howard Bolls, 90, of Prescott passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. Visitation is scheduled 1:00-2:00 Tuesday, November 22, 2022at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Prescott. Graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at New Salem Cemetery with Bro. Mike Cross officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
PRESCOTT, AR
ktoy1047.com

Precautionary boil water notice issued

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
TEXARKANA, AR
power959.com

Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning

One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
TEXARKANA, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
CAMDEN, AR
THV11

One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble

The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope man charged in Little River County

ASHDOWN – Rito Alvarado-Gomez, 44, of Hope has been charged in Little River County Circuit Court with Possession of a Controlled Substance; Cocaine, More than 2 grams, but Less than 10 grams. October 20th, Ashdown Police Captain Zane Butler conducted a probable cause traffic stop on a vehicle operated...
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy