Philadelphia, PA

Marilyn Johnson

The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!

The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who’s New on Philadelphia City Council?

In the November 8 midterm elections, Philadelphia voters elected four newcomers to Philadelphia City Council. Quetcy Lozada, Anthony Phillips, Jimmy Harrity and Sharon Vaughn will replace the four Councilmembers who had to resign in order to run for mayor of Philadelphia. On November 28, the seats vacated by Allan Domb,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Holiday pop-up shop in West Philly is highlighting Black-owned businesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From trendy tees and adorable accessories to natural skincare and cozy home goods. Everything at the Black Holiday Pop-Up indoor marketplace in West Philadelphia comes from a Black-owned entrepreneur. "It's like a Black Macy's in here," senior director of The Enterprise Center Daria Williams said.  Williams says the Black Holiday Pop-Up is your one-stop shop for holiday gifting. The Enterprise Center is a local organization promoting the advancement of minority-owned businesses in Philadelphia. She says this pop-up is part of their vision to revitalize 52nd Street -- a corridor notorious for its legacy Black businesses. "With all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia

Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia

Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families

Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly police hosting 53rd annual Operation Thanksgiving event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People are already heading to the airport and hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. While the travel rush is on, instead of heading out the door some people are spending their morning making sure other families have a Thanksgiving meal. It's no secret the Philadelphia Police Department has many ongoing operations, but during the holidays, they roll out one that's less convert and more conventional. "This is because of the intrinsic need of our officers to give back to their communities in which they serve in a collaborative way," police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. Operation Thanksgiving is underway Tuesday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Italian Market sees busiest times ahead of Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving is on in Philadelphia as residents flocked to the Italian Market on Tuesday to pick up some must-haves for the holiday.Tuesday was a busy day at the Italian Market on South 9th Street in Philadelphia, one of the oldest and largest open-air markets in the country.The meat slicer at Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry was buzzing, and the line was out the door.Everyone was in the Thanksgiving mood, especially one guy who was wearing a roasted turkey hat."I like it," said Anastasio Perez, a Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry employee. "This is nice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Perils of Low Philly Voter Turnout

Pennsylvania Democratic voters turned out in surprising numbers for a midterm election last week, as The Philadelphia Citizen recapped, but the situation in Philadelphia was a lot more mixed. Jonathan Tannen at the Sixty-Six Wards blog published a preliminary review of the turnout situation in Philadelphia, noting that while Pennsylvania...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

