Read full article on original website
Related
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!
The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
billypenn.com
Why Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving balloons get inflated in the wee hours on a dark street
If you want to watch the giant balloons being inflated for Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you’ll have to get up awfully early. Instead of a party the day before, it’s a middle-of-the-night affair. This timing allows for a last-minute weather check before making the effort, organizers told...
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Phillymag.com
Say Hello to Philly’s New Bold, Super Moody Holistic Wellness Boutique
Now open in Center City, Modrn Sanctuary features a chakra-balancing crystal light bed, an infrared sauna, a menu of facials and massages, and more. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Maybe it’s because I’m in love with...
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
The Philadelphia Citizen
Who’s New on Philadelphia City Council?
In the November 8 midterm elections, Philadelphia voters elected four newcomers to Philadelphia City Council. Quetcy Lozada, Anthony Phillips, Jimmy Harrity and Sharon Vaughn will replace the four Councilmembers who had to resign in order to run for mayor of Philadelphia. On November 28, the seats vacated by Allan Domb,...
Holiday pop-up shop in West Philly is highlighting Black-owned businesses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From trendy tees and adorable accessories to natural skincare and cozy home goods. Everything at the Black Holiday Pop-Up indoor marketplace in West Philadelphia comes from a Black-owned entrepreneur. "It's like a Black Macy's in here," senior director of The Enterprise Center Daria Williams said. Williams says the Black Holiday Pop-Up is your one-stop shop for holiday gifting. The Enterprise Center is a local organization promoting the advancement of minority-owned businesses in Philadelphia. She says this pop-up is part of their vision to revitalize 52nd Street -- a corridor notorious for its legacy Black businesses. "With all...
PhillyBite
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Black Friday 2022: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region
Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.
Pies for your holiday table from Vernick Coffee Bar, Franklin Fountain, and Sweet T's
Holiday meals are not complete without a good pie for dessert, and Vernick, Franklin Fountain, Sweet T's are offering all kinds of desserts for you to choose from in time for your Thanksgiving festivities.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
abc27.com
Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
Visit Philly’s Own “Grinch Bar” This Season Before It’s Gone
Uptown Beer Garden in Philadelphia is back at it again with a new, holiday-themed experience for 2022. If you’re looking for a restaurant with fun decorations and a themed menu to get you into the holiday spirit, look no further. I have seen so many pictures of this bar floating around and let me tell you, it looks like the ultimate winter wonderland.
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
Philadelphia gathering focuses on increasing numbers of Black male educators
Attendees this year looked at historical trends related to teacher diversity, discussed how to promote student activism, and opened up about dealing with mental health issues of teachers and students. The post Philadelphia gathering focuses on increasing numbers of Black male educators appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philly police hosting 53rd annual Operation Thanksgiving event
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People are already heading to the airport and hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. While the travel rush is on, instead of heading out the door some people are spending their morning making sure other families have a Thanksgiving meal. It's no secret the Philadelphia Police Department has many ongoing operations, but during the holidays, they roll out one that's less convert and more conventional. "This is because of the intrinsic need of our officers to give back to their communities in which they serve in a collaborative way," police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. Operation Thanksgiving is underway Tuesday...
Italian Market sees busiest times ahead of Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving is on in Philadelphia as residents flocked to the Italian Market on Tuesday to pick up some must-haves for the holiday.Tuesday was a busy day at the Italian Market on South 9th Street in Philadelphia, one of the oldest and largest open-air markets in the country.The meat slicer at Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry was buzzing, and the line was out the door.Everyone was in the Thanksgiving mood, especially one guy who was wearing a roasted turkey hat."I like it," said Anastasio Perez, a Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry employee. "This is nice...
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Perils of Low Philly Voter Turnout
Pennsylvania Democratic voters turned out in surprising numbers for a midterm election last week, as The Philadelphia Citizen recapped, but the situation in Philadelphia was a lot more mixed. Jonathan Tannen at the Sixty-Six Wards blog published a preliminary review of the turnout situation in Philadelphia, noting that while Pennsylvania...
fox29.com
West Philadelphia community mourns sudden loss of influential youth leader and activist
PHILADELPHIA - Community activists, leaders, and mentors continue to play a crucial role with the city’s youth—especially in the midst of a gun violence epidemic. Nobody understood that more than Eugene "Gene" Lett. "He was a hero, he knew so many people," said Adrian Burke, a close friend...
Comments / 1