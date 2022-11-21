PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People are already heading to the airport and hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. While the travel rush is on, instead of heading out the door some people are spending their morning making sure other families have a Thanksgiving meal. It's no secret the Philadelphia Police Department has many ongoing operations, but during the holidays, they roll out one that's less convert and more conventional. "This is because of the intrinsic need of our officers to give back to their communities in which they serve in a collaborative way," police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. Operation Thanksgiving is underway Tuesday...

