ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan Desert to the East, both of which sprawl across the Mexican border. In between is the smallest of the four, the transitional Mojave Desert and its famous Joshua trees.

Check Out: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
Important: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

These regions are home to some of the world's most unique geological features and diverse biological habitats -- and they're teeming with great places to retire .

The deserts conceal some of the country's wealthiest communities and also some of its most affordable -- and retirees flock to the sunshine, tight-knit communities and bounty of natural beauty and activities they provide.

But before you settle on Phoenix or Palm Springs, you should know about some less-prominent alternatives that are emerging as the primo desert retirement destinations of tomorrow. Give these up-and-comers a chance before you commit to a desert bandwagon city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FM7wf_0jIgNYyV00

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

When you think of life in the desert, 400 miles of beautiful coastline might not come to mind, but that's exactly what you'll get when you retire in Lake Havasu City -- its namesake body of water is one of the top bass-fishing lakes in America.

Tucked into the northern and western limits of the Sonoran Desert, it's home to a population of 56,000 that hosts 835,000 visitors annually. They come for the 300 days of sunshine, the region's incredible biodiversity, unique geological features and, of course, Lake Havasu's beaches, fishing and boating along 60 miles of navigable waterways.

The city maintains a page dedicated to relocating and retiring there, now that Time, Money Magazine and Portfolio.com noted its status as an emerging Arizona retirement hotspot.

The typical home there costs roughly $500,000 and the cost of living is 8% higher than the national average.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRBC2_0jIgNYyV00

Las Cruces, New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico, you become eligible for a property tax exemption and favored income tax status the moment you turn 65 -- and Las Cruces is emerging as one of the state's hottest places to retire.

One of the most geologically diverse locations in the Southwest, it's located on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert on the Rio Grande at the foot of the Organ Mountains. The dry highland desert climate is similar to that of Palm Springs -- residents enjoy 350 days of sunshine per year -- and Las Cruces offers high-quality healthcare that ranks near the top in the state. It's rich in history and culture, boasts a low crime rate and has a thriving economy. The typical home in Las Cruces costs less than $270,000 and the cost of living is 16.5% lower than the national average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T17db_0jIgNYyV00

Indio, California

You know Indio as the home of the Coachella music festival. That's just one of many major music and arts festivals that Indio hosts throughout the year -- but it's also a burgeoning desert retirement hub. Located in Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert region of the Sonoran Desert, Indio is home to at least five major 55+ active adult retirement communities that combine for more than 6,500 homes.

Part of the greater Palm Springs region, the City of Festivals, as Indio is called, bumps up against Joshua Tree National Park and is adjacent to the Salton Sea.

The typical home costs $540,000 and the cost of living is 10.6% above average, which is much lower than California as a whole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkhdj_0jIgNYyV00

Mesquite, Nevada

About an hour from Las Vegas, you'll find Mesquite, which is located in the northeastern Mojave near the end of America's "hot desert" range.

This city of a little more than 20,000 people is home to booming resorts, 24-hour casinos, bars, restaurants and entertainment --  yet locals enjoy a small-town feel that you just can't get in Vegas.

The real estate tech firm Mojoto calls it "a retirement paradise, especially for those who play golf." With seven courses within a 10-minute drive, you can't write that off as an exaggeration -- and thanks to its flat-top red mesas and scenic vistas, the scenery is stunning on the fairway and beyond, even by the standards of the Northeastern Mojave.

The typical home there is worth a shade under $399,000 and the cost of living in Mesquite is 2% above the national average, which is still cheap by Nevada standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH3jp_0jIgNYyV00

Redmond, Oregon

Forbes ranked Redmond as the No. 1 place to retire in Oregon way back in 2018, citing the city's low crime rate, excellent air quality and absence of a tax on sales or Social Security. Four years later and all those qualities remain unchanged -- but the secret is still only starting to trickle out.

Located in the Oregon high desert east of the Cascade Range and south of the Blue Mountains, Redmond is a fast-growing city that won't be an up-and-coming hotspot for long. Transplants are moving there for its status as a four-season outdoor destination city that balances its rugged natural landscape with luxurious and modern boutique hotels, posh resorts, upscale dining and entertainment venues, breweries, wineries and cultural amenities.

The typical home costs a little under $518,000 and the cost of living is 12.8% higher than the national average.

All home values come from Zillow and all cost-of-living data comes from Sperling's Best Places.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns

Comments / 11

Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County

MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
parkerliveonline.com

Why has the Parker 425 really been cancelled for 2023?

Race fans were met with disappointing news late on Tuesday: the legendary Parker 425 off-road race, with roots going back decades, is off for 2023, along with the Parker 250. According to sources, the cancellation is happening because of a denied permit by the Bureau of Land Management. But some are blaming race organizers Best In The Desert for dropping the ball, saying that they failed to address necessary issues in their permit application.
PARKER, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Time for a ride? Strap on the pack!￼

KINGMAN – Airline food isn’t a concern when you can bring what you want and it’s your airline/motor/backpack/parachute. Cole Freiday’s flights have may have caught the attention of folks looking up and not expecting to see a guy with a giant fan and parachute (It’s called a ‘wing’) attached to his back flying over town, the highways, the Hualapai Mountain Resort, DW Ranch Road or taking off/landing at Southside Park.
KINGMAN, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Locals Share A Glimpse Of Their Lake Havasu Holiday Displays

For those Lake Havasu City folks who have finished their Christmas decorating – Do you have your home on the RiverScene Magazine Lights of Havasu Map yet?. Two local residents got to decorating earlier this year just in time before the holidays and before the Lights of Havasu RiverScene Magazine contest, which will begin judging on December 15.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Bullhead City, AZ: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex starting during the morning on Saturday.

Source: Make Bullhead Better President Grace Hecht (Information) Bullhead City, Arizona: There will be a Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex located at 1255 Marina Boulevard during the morning on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Starting at 8:00 a.m. MT (Arizona Time), everybody is welcome...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal

Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
aarp.org

Las Cruces to End the Year With Fiesta de Navidad Celebration

The Las Cruces AARP Chapter will be wrapping up the year with a little holiday fun -- holding its annual Fiesta de Navidad on Wednesday, Dec. 21. “We want to give our attendees a little snippet of where we are headed in 2023 and show people who might be new or interested in joining the chapter some of the work we do in the community but mostly we want to thank people for their participation and support during the past year,” said Dave Lynch, AARP New Mexico State President and Chapter President.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
EL PASO, TX
Fox5 KVVU

Could Bullhead City become the next Hollywood?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New tax breaks in Arizona for film productions go into effect in January and a state agency, Arizona Film and Digital Media, is pushing the entire state as a film destination, a cheaper option than neighboring California. Tuesday, their focus was Bullhead City. “We have...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KTSM

Man accused of assaulting pregnant Realtor is arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities say a man in his 30s allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent in a Tucson home two months ago and has recently been arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reported court records showing that Juan Nunley Jr. (who also goes by the alias of […]
TUCSON, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election News: County recount underway

MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Insulator failure causes power outage￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The mechanical failure of an insulator just before 8 a.m. Friday, December 9, resulted in 10,926 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members losing power for about an hour in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley. “This is not a common occurrence,” said Jerry Hardy, MEC Manager...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

PAC accuses supervisors of violating open meeting law

KINGMAN — A Kingman-based political action committee has filed an open meeting law complaint against three Mohave County supervisors it says "hijacked" the Nov. 21 board of supervisors meeting to make "personal and very partisan grievances" rather than conduct actual county business. J'aime Morgaine, executive director, Real Change for...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Six-vehicle collision in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A wayward Peterbilt tractor trailer rig crashed into five other vehicles in Lake Havasu City at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, December 8. A Police Department news release said the truck was northbound on Highway 95 and struck the northbound vehicles just south of the Oro Grande Boulevard intersection.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
KTSM

Organ Mountain student killed in crosswalk ID’d, driver charged

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Organ Mountain High School student killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street near campus was identified in court documents Monday as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez, 18, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Delgado’s death. He is currently held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
226K+
Followers
15K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy