Head-on collision leaves Louisiana man dead
A Plaucheville man is dead after a two vehicle head-on collision in St. Landry Parish.
Copper wiring theft investigation lands several Concordia Parish suspects behind bars, deputies confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as […]
APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
Terrible Tragedy in St. Landry Parish after Unrestrained Driver Dies in Crash
A terrible tragedy has unfolded in St. Landry Parish as officials say that a 38-year-old Plaucheville man died after a car in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 71 tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead slammed into Benjamin Lee Adams' car head-on. The terrible news continues as officials with...
Sixth person arrested in suspected human trafficking network in Mississippi, Louisiana
Six people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a human trafficking network in Southwest Mississippi and Central Louisiana. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a sixth suspect Monday night during the investigation. Jessica L. Robinson, 36, has been charged with principal to human trafficking and two counts principal...
Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
$20,000 in narcotics and firearms seized in Ville Platte arrest
A Ville Platte woman was arrested for possession of $20,000 in illegal narcotics and firearms.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Arrested in Arkansas, suspected child predator
WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend together.
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Opelousas councilman to appear in court following qualification complaints
Opelousas Councilman, Floyd Ford, is scheduled to appear in court following a complaint saying he is not qualified for his position.
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
Ville Platte councilwoman arrested overnight on charges of election fraud, forgery
A Ville Platte City Councilwoman, who is currently in a runoff for re-election to her late husband's seat, has been arrested on fraud and forgery charges
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18. The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is...
Louisiana Prisoner Attempts Escape By Leaping From 3rd Floor
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department has probably seen a lot of crazy stuff before, but this one had to be a first for those who saw it. It was approximately 11:38 am yesterday, Monday, November 12, when an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
Smoke travels across town of Jonesville from grain elevator fire
JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Smoke is still coming from the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. tank, formerly known as BUNGE Elevator, in Catahoula Parish. The fire occurred Friday evening and Catahoula fire officials say the smoke is getting closer to the ground. Catahoula Fire District 4 is urging residents who find themselves encountering the path of the smoke from the facility to remain indoors.
Bystander Video Disputes Police’s Version of Derrick Kittling’s Killing, Attorneys Say
Attorneys for the family of Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy earlier this month, say they’ve seen bystander footage of the encounter that challenges the police’s official version of what happened. According to Rapides Parish police in Alexandria,...
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
