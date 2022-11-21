ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Copper wiring theft investigation lands several Concordia Parish suspects behind bars, deputies confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report that copper wiring was cut and stolen from the Vidalia Port. According to officials, they obtained warrants and multiple arrests were made for the following suspects as […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
VIDALIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Arrested in Arkansas, suspected child predator

WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend together.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Prisoner Attempts Escape By Leaping From 3rd Floor

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department has probably seen a lot of crazy stuff before, but this one had to be a first for those who saw it. It was approximately 11:38 am yesterday, Monday, November 12, when an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
LEESVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Smoke travels across town of Jonesville from grain elevator fire

JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Smoke is still coming from the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. tank, formerly known as BUNGE Elevator, in Catahoula Parish. The fire occurred Friday evening and Catahoula fire officials say the smoke is getting closer to the ground. Catahoula Fire District 4 is urging residents who find themselves encountering the path of the smoke from the facility to remain indoors.
JONESVILLE, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy