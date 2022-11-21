Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Estherville Council Hears Update on Tree Dump
(Estherville)—The Estherville City Council Monday evening received an update on plans for the city’s tree dump. The tree dump was closed for several days earlier this month due to repeated fires at the site. Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton says the city has a short term and long term plan.
kilrradio.com
Clay County Fair Wins 10 Awards at IAFE Convention
(Spencer)--The Clay County Fair and Events Center received a total of 10 awards at last week’s International Association of Fairs and Expositions 2022 Awards Show. Among them is the coveted “Best of Division Award” for the best overall agricultural program in the division. Specifically, the Clay County Fair was honored for the inaugural FFA Day that was held on September 13th at the fair.
kilrradio.com
Emmet Co. Supervisors Discuss Pipeline Ordinances, Possible Lawsuit
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday held further discussion on proposed pipeline ordinances. The board discussed lawsuits filed by Summit Carbon Solutions against Story and Shelby counties which have already passed similar ordinances. Emmet County Attorney Melanie Summers Bauler joined the meeting by phone and recommended the Supervisors not proceed with the proposed pipeline ordinances at this time due to the possibility of litigation. Supervisor John Pluth said the board should proceed with the proposed ordinances to show its opposition to the pipelines. Board Chairman Jeff Quastad also supported going ahead with the ordinances.
kilrradio.com
Survey Shows Low Subsoil Moisture Levels in NW Iowa
(Algona)--Iowa State University has completed its fall survey of subsoil moisture in northwest Iowa. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says the amount of subsoil moisture is well below normal across northwest Iowa due to the drought. Sorenson explains how the moisture levels are determined. Sorenson says subsoil moisture in...
kilrradio.com
ILCC Hosting Holiday Music Events
(Estherville)--You can get into the holiday spirit by attending a couple of events at Iowa Lakes Community College the first weekend in December. The 23rd Annual Elizabethan Madrigal Feaste will be held at the Janice K. Lund Performing Arts Center in Estherville on December 2nd and 3rd at 6 pm. Iowa Lakes Vocal Music Professor Brent Fuelberth.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
KCRG.com
Carbon pipeline surveyor charged for trespassing on private property
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An employee of a carbon pipeline company was arrested for trespassing earlier this year. It’s the first in a set of legal battles about when the companies can conduct surveys without landowner consent. A Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 28-year-old Stephen Larsen back in August...
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for OWI in NCC parking lot
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Salem resident was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Tyler Jo Simon stemmed from a report of underage drinking at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kilrradio.com
Garner Man Charged in Fatality Accident Last June in Palo Alto County
(Emmetsburg)–Charges have been filed against a Garner man in connection with a fatal accident that occurred last June near Cylinder. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday evening arrested 45-year-old Brian Freeman of Garner, on 2 valid Palo Alto County Arrest Warrants for Homicide by Vehicle-Operating Under the Influence, a Class B Felony and Driving on Wrong Side of Two Way Highway.
stormlakeradio.com
Tyson Foods Employee Charged for Threatening to Shoot Plant Staff Members
A Storm Lake man has been arrested after being accused of threatening to shoot Tyson Foods staff members. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to the Tyson Pork Plant around 6pm on Monday regarding an employee welfare check. Police met with Tyson staff who alleged that an employee, identified as 26-year-old Ku Moo, had made comments back on November 12th threatening to shoot Tyson staff members. Police allege that today (Tues), Tyson staff met with Moo about the statements and contacted Storm Lake Police.
kilrradio.com
Decker's Bid for New Trial Denied
(Spirit Lake)--The woman convicted in the December 2020 killing of Angel Bastman in her Lake Park home has lost her bid for a new trial. Online court records show District Court Judge Shayne Mayer made her ruling last Friday in the case of Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder, thrid degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft back in May.
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
kilrradio.com
Lu Verne Man Arrested on Warrant
(Algona)--A traffic stop over the weekend in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man wanted on a warrant from Eastern Iowa for violating his probation. The Algona Police Department says officers conducted the stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Anderson of Lu Verne.
kilrradio.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted in Chicago Shooting Arrested in Alabama
(Jackson, MN)--A man who was last known to be living in Jackson has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bus stop in Chicago last month. 26-year-old Rodnee Miller was recently apprehended in Alabama, according to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Miller...
kilrradio.com
Kossuth Co. Woman Arrested on Lottery Related Forgery, Theft Charges
(Algona)--A Kossuth County woman has been arrested on lottery related forgery and theft charges. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Gruver of Wesley Friday on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on charge of assault
SIBLEY—A 23-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Javier Jimenez Lopez stemmed from witnesses saying he “was intoxicated and acting crazy” at his residence at 504 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
kiwaradio.com
Man Who Admitted To Conspiring To Distribute Pounds Of Meth In Sheldon Sentenced To 10 Years
Sheldon, Iowa — A man who admitted to conspiring to distribute pounds of methamphetamine in Sheldon will spend 10 years in federal prison. Authorities say 43-year-old Wesley Wood from San Marcos, California, received a 10-year prison term this week after pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
