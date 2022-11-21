(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday held further discussion on proposed pipeline ordinances. The board discussed lawsuits filed by Summit Carbon Solutions against Story and Shelby counties which have already passed similar ordinances. Emmet County Attorney Melanie Summers Bauler joined the meeting by phone and recommended the Supervisors not proceed with the proposed pipeline ordinances at this time due to the possibility of litigation. Supervisor John Pluth said the board should proceed with the proposed ordinances to show its opposition to the pipelines. Board Chairman Jeff Quastad also supported going ahead with the ordinances.

