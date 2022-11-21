Read full article on original website
Louisiana Deputy Who Shot Derrick Kittling Identified. Louisiana State Police Release Dash Cam Video
Louisiana State Police released the video that showed a struggle between Derrick Kittling and Deputy Rodney Anderson before the shooting. The post Louisiana Deputy Who Shot Derrick Kittling Identified. Louisiana State Police Release Dash Cam Video appeared first on NewsOne.
Head-on collision leaves Louisiana man dead
A Plaucheville man is dead after a two vehicle head-on collision in St. Landry Parish.
Terrible Tragedy in St. Landry Parish after Unrestrained Driver Dies in Crash
A terrible tragedy has unfolded in St. Landry Parish as officials say that a 38-year-old Plaucheville man died after a car in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 71 tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead slammed into Benjamin Lee Adams' car head-on. The terrible news continues as officials with...
APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
Natchitoches police arrest teen for string of thefts
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, the Natchitoches Police Department arrested a teen suspected of several burglaries over the past month. Police say they found stolen items from several businesses near I-49 inside an apartment in the 500 block of North St. After investigators contacted the residents, they placed a 17-year-old under arrest. Officials say police arrested the minor without incident.
4 teens arrested in connection with local thefts, burglaries
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested four teens in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries that happened over several weeks in the City of Alexandria. APD’s Juvenile Detective Division recovered three rifles, one of which is connected to a homicide investigation. They also recovered four handguns, two...
Sixth person arrested in suspected human trafficking network in Mississippi, Louisiana
Six people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation of a human trafficking network in Southwest Mississippi and Central Louisiana. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a sixth suspect Monday night during the investigation. Jessica L. Robinson, 36, has been charged with principal to human trafficking and two counts principal...
Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
$20,000 in narcotics and firearms seized in Ville Platte arrest
A Ville Platte woman was arrested for possession of $20,000 in illegal narcotics and firearms.
Prominent Opelousas attorney, former state senator arrested for DWI
State Police confirm to KATC that Guillory was arrested this weekend following a minor crash in Opelousas.
NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
Shots fired outside of Sneaker House in Alexandria
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. For the third straight year, Oliver Jr. has found a way to put meals on the table for the people of Marksville. Pineville working to restore and modernize Old Town...
Basile man dies in fiery crash
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Allen Parish, Troopers say. The accident is still under investigation.
Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 8 Counts of Illegal Explosive-Related Charges
Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 8 Counts of Illegal Explosive-Related Charges. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive-related charges. The jury found Aikens guilty of 3 counts of Making a Destructive Device, 3 counts of Possession of a Destructive Device in violation of the NFA, 1 count of Use of an Explosive to Commit a Federal Felony, and 1 count of Conveying Malicious False Information and will be sentenced by Senior District Judge Dee D. Drell on March 3, 2023.
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
DA announces recent dispositions in 9 felony criminal cases
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the court dispositions of 9 felony criminal cases that were charged in the district court. The cases involved felony charges of weapons possession, domestic violence, sex offender registration violations, burglary and probation violations. Division “B” Judge Lala Sylvester was the presiding judge in the...
Church Point Police mourn death of officer, funeral arrangement announced
An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.
DANIEL AIKENS: After federal conviction, Grant DA says he will move forward with murder case
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was convicted by a federal jury on eight counts related to three explosions in the Alexandria and Monroe area. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today loan...
Opelousas councilman to appear in court following qualification complaints
Opelousas Councilman, Floyd Ford, is scheduled to appear in court following a complaint saying he is not qualified for his position.
