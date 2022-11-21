ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

cenlanow.com

APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches police arrest teen for string of thefts

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, the Natchitoches Police Department arrested a teen suspected of several burglaries over the past month. Police say they found stolen items from several businesses near I-49 inside an apartment in the 500 block of North St. After investigators contacted the residents, they placed a 17-year-old under arrest. Officials say police arrested the minor without incident.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

4 teens arrested in connection with local thefts, burglaries

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested four teens in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries that happened over several weeks in the City of Alexandria. APD’s Juvenile Detective Division recovered three rifles, one of which is connected to a homicide investigation. They also recovered four handguns, two...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
VIDALIA, LA
KTBS

NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
NATCHEZ, LA
kalb.com

Shots fired outside of Sneaker House in Alexandria

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. on 12th and Magnolia Streets. For the third straight year, Oliver Jr. has found a way to put meals on the table for the people of Marksville. Pineville working to restore and modernize Old Town...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 8 Counts of Illegal Explosive-Related Charges

Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 8 Counts of Illegal Explosive-Related Charges. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive-related charges. The jury found Aikens guilty of 3 counts of Making a Destructive Device, 3 counts of Possession of a Destructive Device in violation of the NFA, 1 count of Use of an Explosive to Commit a Federal Felony, and 1 count of Conveying Malicious False Information and will be sentenced by Senior District Judge Dee D. Drell on March 3, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

DA announces recent dispositions in 9 felony criminal cases

District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the court dispositions of 9 felony criminal cases that were charged in the district court. The cases involved felony charges of weapons possession, domestic violence, sex offender registration violations, burglary and probation violations. Division “B” Judge Lala Sylvester was the presiding judge in the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
