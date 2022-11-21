Read full article on original website
Ukraine to protest over Orban scarf showing part of Ukraine as Hungarian territory
KYIV/BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine will summon the Hungarian ambassador to protest that Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to a football match wearing a scarf depicting some Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
U.S. welcomes agreement between Kosovo and Serbia
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday welcomed an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo to end a nearly two-year dispute over car license plates in northern Kosovo, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
EU fails to defuse tense situation between Serbia and Kosovo
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat held eight hours of fruitless talks Monday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo and blamed them for their failure to settle a dispute over vehicle license plate. Amid rising tensions between the Balkans neighbors, the EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Brussels for emergency talks. Borrell said after the meeting that both leaders had the responsibility “to urgently de-escalate” but that both parties had shown “unconstructive behavior” and a lack of respect for their international legal obligations. “And this goes in particular for Kosovo,” he said. “This sends a very negative political signal.”
EU official: Kosovo, Serbia reach a deal on vehicle plates
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat on Wednesday said Kosovo and Serbia have reached a deal on a dispute over vehicle number plates, defusing rising tensions between the two Western Balkan neighbors. EU high representative Josep Borrell posted in his social media page that Kosovo’s...
Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine — but that is starting to change
ROME — When Italy's new right-wing coalition government was sworn in last month, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to continue her country's staunch support and military assistance for Ukraine. Her stance hasn't changed but as Europe braces for its first winter without Russian gas supplies, and thermostats are turned...
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland.Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, accused Poland, the current OSCE chair, of railroading European national security by barring Lavrov from leading a Russian delegation at the 29th Ministerial Council.“Nowadays, the Polish chairmanship is practically demolishing this negotiating venue when they physically prevent a delegation from taking part and speaking,” Zakharova said,...
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Ukraine's China Problem
In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
NATO says Russia remains responsible for the fatal missile strike in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian air defense
A missile killed two people when it hit NATO member Poland on Tuesday. NATO said it was likely a Ukrainian air-defense missile, but still faulted Russia. "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," NATO's head said. NATO said Wednesday that Russia was ultimately to blame...
Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed - public broadcaster
KYIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday.
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed 2 people in Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian strike: US officials
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
Russia says it's open to more U.S. talks but dismisses idea of Putin-Biden summit
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia is open to more high-level talks with the United States, a top diplomat said on Friday, but the Kremlin dismissed the idea of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden as "out of the question" for now.
In major blow to Putin, Russia orders retreat from key city in southern Ukraine
Russia announced Wednesday that it was withdrawing forces from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine, in what could turn out to be the most humiliating setback in President Vladimir Putin’s war. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in televised comments he was ordering the withdrawal of troops across the...
Some EU lawmakers oppose release of funds to Hungary's Orban
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Some European Union lawmakers warned the bloc’s executive Commission against unlocking billions of euros in funds for Hungary, saying Prime Minister Viktor Orban was trampling on democratic norms.
Ex-Putin advisor compares Kherson retreat in Ukraine to the collapse of the Soviet Union, warning of 'really big' consequences
A former Putin advisor likened Russia's retreat from Kherson to the collapse of the USSR. Sergei Markov, the ex-advisor, said there will be "really big" consequences for this "huge defeat." Other pro-Kremlin voices also expressed dismay over the announced pullback. A former advisor to President Vladimir Putin compared the retreat...
Russia Open to Negotiations With Ukraine, Factoring In New Realities
Russian officials indicated on Wednesday that Russia would be open to negotiations with Ukraine but the two nations must accept the new "realities" amid their ongoing war. During a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We are still open to negotiations. We have never refused to have them. We are ready to negotiate, of course, taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment," the state-run Russian news agency Tass reported.
U.S. disappointed Kosovo and Serbia fail to reach agreement, State Dept says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is disappointed Kosovo and Serbia have failed to agree on a solution to their dispute over car license plates used by the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
