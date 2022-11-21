Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet
A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
Rescued fighting dog learns to bark and wag his tail after six years
Dog fighting is a horrific form of animal abuse that sees many dogs severely injured and killed, and sadly many of the canines rescued from dog fighting rings are left so traumatized by their experience that they're simply unable to settle into a normal life afterwards. Fortunately for one such...
Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around
Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
The best smart exercise bikes of 2022
We tested smart bikes — indoor exercise equipment with a built-in screen to display and track cycling workouts — for months to find the best on the market.
lovemeow.com
Stray Kitten Who Made It Through Hurricane Ian, Becomes Little Protector to Another Kitten in Need
A stray kitten who made it through Hurricane Ian, became a little protector to another kitten in need. Rumi the kitten was found outside as a stray during Hurricane Ian, and brought in to a local veterinary clinic for help. A veterinarian stepped up to take her in and nursed her back to health with frequent feedings and care.
pethelpful.com
Dog Who's Been at Portugal Rescue for Over 1400 Days Deserves a Happy Ending
TikTok user @sannejjj is truly an angel on earth because of how many animals she visits in shelters all around the world. She shares different animals on her page with the hopes that it reaches the right audience and that the animal's future family is watching. So sweet!. In one...
DVM 360
Toronto welcomes membership-based veterinary hospital
Juno Veterinary debuts first membership-based practice in the Summerhill neighborhood. Juno Veterinary—a design-forward and tech-enabled pet health company—unveiled its first location in the Summerhill neighborhood in Toronto, Canada, making it the only membership-only practice in the city. "We exist to make veterinary care something everyone can look forward...
