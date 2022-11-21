ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet

A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
Dripping Springs Century News

Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around

Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
DRIFTWOOD, TX
pethelpful.com

Dog Who's Been at Portugal Rescue for Over 1400 Days Deserves a Happy Ending

TikTok user @sannejjj is truly an angel on earth because of how many animals she visits in shelters all around the world. She shares different animals on her page with the hopes that it reaches the right audience and that the animal's future family is watching. So sweet!. In one...
DVM 360

Toronto welcomes membership-based veterinary hospital

Juno Veterinary debuts first membership-based practice in the Summerhill neighborhood. Juno Veterinary—a design-forward and tech-enabled pet health company—unveiled its first location in the Summerhill neighborhood in Toronto, Canada, making it the only membership-only practice in the city. "We exist to make veterinary care something everyone can look forward...

