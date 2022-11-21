Read full article on original website
Men's Golf Adds Three for 2023-24
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team announced on Wednesday the addition of Esteban Gonzalez, Eddie Lai, Juan Manuel Martinez to the roster for the 2023-24 academic year. Gonzalez, who is from Edinburg, is currently in his senior season at...
Tickets Now on Sale for UTRGV Basketball Games on South Padre Island
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that tickets for the second annual UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach and the third annual UTRGV South Padre Island Classic at the South Padre Island Convention Centre can now be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com.
Four Volleyball Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-District Honors
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Four volleyball student-athletes at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), sophomores Luanna Emiliano and Perris Key and juniors Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Regina Tijerina, are part of the Academic All-District® volleyball team, as announced by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday. The...
UTRGV Hosts Northern Arizona at Bert Ogden Arena Tuesday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (3-2) hosts Northern Arizona (2-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag...
PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans excited for third round game in Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s not often two schools from the Rio Grande Valley meet in the third round of the high school football playoffs. PSJA North will take on Brownsville Veterans on Friday night for a chance to play in the 5A Division I Region IV final. “It’s a really good deal for the […]
McAllen Football Hits Stride in Playoffs
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen football team beat rival McAllen Memorial 27-14 in the final week of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. The Bulldogs followed up their win against the Mustangs with victories against Harlingen South and San Antonio Southside in the first two rounds of the playoffs. “The kids have […]
Postseason Bound: Volleyball to Compete in NIVC
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team is set to compete in the postseason for the third time in NCAA Division I program history after earning a bid to the Women's National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row.
Men's Basketball Pulls Away Late to Beat Northern Arizona
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team closed the game on a 21-9 run to beat the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 91-79 on Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena. The game was tied at 70 with 4:48 remaining. Eight seconds later,...
$1M might last longest in Harlingen, 2022 retirement report suggests
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million nest egg won’t last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley? A recent analysis suggests that million dollars might last the longest for American retirees living in and around Harlingen. “According to the study, $1 million lasts 33.71 years […]
Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
Video: Pagan makes case for dissolution of Valley water district
WESLACO, Texas – Kevin D. Pagan is a McAllen-based attorney for Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta LLP and a former city attorney for the City of McAllen. Recently, Pagan testified at a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. The hearing was held in the boardroom of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Weslaco.
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
Harlingen CISD students receive backpacks filled with food
Almost 200 kids in Harlingen are getting their week's supply of food from a backpack, thanks to volunteers at a church. The backpack contains peanut butter, mac n' cheese, and water. That is just some of the stuff helping to feed 180 kids from nine different schools in Harlingen. The...
Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
Free Thanksgiving meals provided for Valley low-income families
Meals were handed out Monday morning. Volunteers braved the cold and rainy weather to give selected families a thanksgiving meal. "That's all we know, is to give back to the community," Edinburg residents Lupita Magdaleno said. For some, it was their first time participating in giving back to the community.
Three-car accident leaves truck on edge of expressway
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left a pickup truck nearly hanging off the expressway in Brownsville. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the accident happened at about 7:25 p.m. near northbound Expressway 77/83 over Boca Chica Boulevard. Sandoval confirmed there were no injuries. […]
Brownsville forms Nursing Association: Absent the digital world
As World War I came to end, the American Red Cross, just like today, saw a need for nurses in our region. To meet this need, Brownsville led the way in forming the first Public Health Nursing Association (PHNA) within the Red Cross chapter.By 1918, the pursuit for providing efficient healthcare to this area was led by two civic- minded ladies: Mrs. James B. Wells and Mrs. Williams S. West, who were newcomers to Brownsville. They were given much credit for their efforts in establishing the PHNA, but they did not do it alone!Cooperation neededAs the movement to bring up-to-date ...
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
