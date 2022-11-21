ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Men's Golf Adds Three for 2023-24

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team announced on Wednesday the addition of Esteban Gonzalez, Eddie Lai, Juan Manuel Martinez to the roster for the 2023-24 academic year. Gonzalez, who is from Edinburg, is currently in his senior season at...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Tickets Now on Sale for UTRGV Basketball Games on South Padre Island

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that tickets for the second annual UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach and the third annual UTRGV South Padre Island Classic at the South Padre Island Convention Centre can now be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Four Volleyball Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-District Honors

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Four volleyball student-athletes at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), sophomores Luanna Emiliano and Perris Key and juniors Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Regina Tijerina, are part of the Academic All-District® volleyball team, as announced by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday. The...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Hosts Northern Arizona at Bert Ogden Arena Tuesday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (3-2) hosts Northern Arizona (2-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Football Hits Stride in Playoffs

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen football team beat rival McAllen Memorial 27-14 in the final week of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs. The Bulldogs followed up their win against the Mustangs with victories against Harlingen South and San Antonio Southside in the first two rounds of the playoffs. “The kids have […]
MCALLEN, TX
goutrgv.com

Postseason Bound: Volleyball to Compete in NIVC

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team is set to compete in the postseason for the third time in NCAA Division I program history after earning a bid to the Women's National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Pulls Away Late to Beat Northern Arizona

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team closed the game on a 21-9 run to beat the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 91-79 on Tuesday at Bert Ogden Arena. The game was tied at 70 with 4:48 remaining. Eight seconds later,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
EDINBURG, TX
borderreport.com

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Pagan makes case for dissolution of Valley water district

WESLACO, Texas – Kevin D. Pagan is a McAllen-based attorney for Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta LLP and a former city attorney for the City of McAllen. Recently, Pagan testified at a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. The hearing was held in the boardroom of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Weslaco.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD students receive backpacks filled with food

Almost 200 kids in Harlingen are getting their week's supply of food from a backpack, thanks to volunteers at a church. The backpack contains peanut butter, mac n' cheese, and water. That is just some of the stuff helping to feed 180 kids from nine different schools in Harlingen. The...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Free Thanksgiving meals provided for Valley low-income families

Meals were handed out Monday morning. Volunteers braved the cold and rainy weather to give selected families a thanksgiving meal. "That's all we know, is to give back to the community," Edinburg residents Lupita Magdaleno said. For some, it was their first time participating in giving back to the community.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Three-car accident leaves truck on edge of expressway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left a pickup truck nearly hanging off the expressway in Brownsville. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the accident happened at about 7:25 p.m. near northbound Expressway 77/83 over Boca Chica Boulevard. Sandoval confirmed there were no injuries. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
anjournal.com

Brownsville forms Nursing Association: Absent the digital world

As World War I came to end, the American Red Cross, just like today, saw a need for nurses in our region. To meet this need, Brownsville led the way in forming the first Public Health Nursing Association (PHNA) within the Red Cross chapter.By 1918, the pursuit for providing efficient healthcare to this area was led by two civic- minded ladies: Mrs. James B. Wells and Mrs. Williams S. West, who were newcomers to Brownsville. They were given much credit for their efforts in establishing the PHNA, but they did not do it alone!Cooperation neededAs the movement to bring up-to-date ...
BROWNSVILLE, TX

