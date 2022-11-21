From fearful to fascinating: Georgia woman encourages people to help protect snakes across state Fall is when you start to hear about more snake bites, because people are often doing things outdoors or doing yardwork.

When it comes to snakes, most people are either afraid or fascinated by the reptiles.

Kim Mross is a snake wrangler who spends her time rescuing some of Georgia’s most venomous snakes from yards, homes and movie sets.

Mross showed Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan some of the snakes she keeps inside her house.

“I was very fortunate to have a family that took me outdoors and taught me the ways of the land,” Mross said.

Her business, All Things Wild North Georgia, is focused on community outreach and education. She wants to keep people and snakes safe.

“Just because it’s something that you don’t understand, doesn’t mean it’s something that should have to die,” Mross said.

Mross told Monahan that most snakes in Georgia are not venomous, but there are a few. They include the pygmy rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake, cottonmouth, and copperhead.

She said fall is when you start to hear about more snake bites, because people are often doing things outdoors or doing yardwork.

Mross advises being aware of where your hands and feet are during outdoor activity.

“The southern copperhead blends so perfectly with our leaves, so it’s something you have to be cautious about,” Mross said.

Mross took her passion for wildlife to Georgia’s film industry. Her team works ahead of crews filming outdoors to clear forests, fields, and riverbeds of some of those venomous snakes.

“In these areas, snakes are huge and there’s nobody there. There’s no human conflict to kill them, so they get bigger,” Mross said.

She told Monahan that her time on set has dispelled some of the myths about cottonmouth snakes “hunting” and chasing humans.

“We have the walkers, the cast, the crew and there are cottonmouths everywhere. No one ever got chased. It just doesn’t happen,” Mross said.

When it comes to snake sightings, Mross does not believe there’s an increase in snakes. Cellphone cameras and social media make them more visible.

If you come across a venomous snake around your home, she advises calling an expert.

