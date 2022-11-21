Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenLoudonville, OH
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
Related
Lorain police lieutenant indicted on evidence tampering; 2 others also gone
A sex scandal involving a high-ranking Lorain police command officer, a patrolman and a convicted drug dealer has ended the careers of at least three officers and led to the indictment of the command officer on criminal charges.
Power restored at Mercy Hospital; EMS no longer diverted
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is no longer diverting EMS away from its emergency room after power was restored on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
3 Lorain police officers found guilty of gross misconduct, former lieutenant indicted
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Lorain police officers have been found guilty of employee gross misconduct, and a former lieutenant has been indicted by a Lorain County Grand Jury, according to the Lorain Police Department (LPD). LPD said on Sept. 21, officers responded to a disturbance complaint in the 900...
wqkt.com
Reward offered for stolen signs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the recovery of two barber signs that were stolen from Stull’s Barber Shop in Wooster two weeks ago. The signs measure 2 foot by 4 foot. A $500 reward by the owner has been announced. A police report has been filed in the case and information should be directed to the Wooster PD.
MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliatory; board chair responds
The president and CEO of MetroHealth Medical Center has been fired, the Chair of MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed late Monday night.
Ohio mall had four businesses broken into; police looking for suspects
Ohio police say they are looking for suspects breaking into local businesses at a mall. Police say the suspects have broken four businesses at the New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia Police say the suspects attempted to enter the cash register and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information should contact […]
Akron police: 73-year-old in wheelchair beaten, robbed of lottery tickets, cash
An Akron man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, then stole his lottery tickets and cash, has been apprehended.
Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street
AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
wqkt.com
Vigil held in Wooster honoring transgender deaths
Dozens of area residents were on the square in downtown Wooster last night for an event recognizing The International Transgender Day of Remembrance. Sunday night’s event included a candlelight vigil honoring all transgender individuals who died during the last year from either violence or suicide. The event was organized by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Wayne County, along with the Wooster Area Interfaith Partnership group.
Missing elderly couple found safe by Richland County Sheriff's Office
As of Nov. 23, the Richland County Sheriff's Office has located a missing couple who suffer from memory problems.
whbc.com
Canton, Perry to Collaborate in Faircrest JEDD Project
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton does not necessarily need to annex properties to promote economic development. There are also Joint Economic Development Districts. City Council has approved a new “JEDD” with Perry Township for a 98-acre parcel on Faircrest Street SW in the...
wtuz.com
I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash
A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
whbc.com
75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison. At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew. The Uniontown-area man had been found...
Elyria investigates 2 separate fatal fires within hours of each other
The Elyria Fire Department is investigating two separate fatal fires that happened within hours of each other.
Boyfriend charged with assault: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
On Nov. 11, a woman came to the police station to report that her boyfriend had assaulted her inside his vehicle and damaged her car as she was trying to leave. The suspect also took her purse, which contained her phone and wallet. He was charged with assault, criminal damaging...
cleveland19.com
High school student’s suicide was the result of ‘sextortion’, Streetsboro police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police and the family of Streetsboro High School Senior James Woods announced Tuesday James took his own life because he was the victim of sextortion. Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to...
whbc.com
NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
wqkt.com
Puster stepping down as Loudonville-Perrysville Superintendent
The Superintendent of the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools is resigning. The Board of Education accepted the resignation of Catherine Puster Monday night. Puster sent a resignation letter to the board last week although didn’t shed a whole lot of light on why she’s leaving. She made no comments during the consideration of her resignation at last night’s board meeting . The resignation will be effective July 31, 2023.
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
wqkt.com
Holmes County Commissioners looking to light up courthouse clock tower
Holmes County Commissioners are thinking about lighting up the clock tower on top of the county courthouse. Commissioners are discussing the lighting idea with the company that handled the recent renovations at the courthouse. Commissioners say they don’t want to create a spectacle with the lights, just simply enhance the nighttime view of the courthouse. The project could potentially cost upwards of $125,000.
Comments / 0