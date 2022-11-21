ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, OH

wqkt.com

Reward offered for stolen signs

A reward has been offered for information leading to the recovery of two barber signs that were stolen from Stull’s Barber Shop in Wooster two weeks ago. The signs measure 2 foot by 4 foot. A $500 reward by the owner has been announced. A police report has been filed in the case and information should be directed to the Wooster PD.
WOOSTER, OH
Cleveland.com

Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street

AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

Vigil held in Wooster honoring transgender deaths

Dozens of area residents were on the square in downtown Wooster last night for an event recognizing The International Transgender Day of Remembrance. Sunday night’s event included a candlelight vigil honoring all transgender individuals who died during the last year from either violence or suicide. The event was organized by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Wayne County, along with the Wooster Area Interfaith Partnership group.
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

Canton, Perry to Collaborate in Faircrest JEDD Project

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton does not necessarily need to annex properties to promote economic development. There are also Joint Economic Development Districts. City Council has approved a new “JEDD” with Perry Township for a 98-acre parcel on Faircrest Street SW in the...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash

A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
BOLIVAR, OH
whbc.com

75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison. At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew. The Uniontown-area man had been found...
UNIONTOWN, OH
whbc.com

NEW UPDATE: Power Back On at Cleveland Clinic Mercy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital was still going through internal power restoration measures, so emergency patients were still being diverted to other hospitals. This as the Canton hospital continues working through a devastating fire Tuesday that took out two transformers...
CANTON, OH
wqkt.com

Puster stepping down as Loudonville-Perrysville Superintendent

The Superintendent of the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools is resigning. The Board of Education accepted the resignation of Catherine Puster Monday night. Puster sent a resignation letter to the board last week although didn’t shed a whole lot of light on why she’s leaving. She made no comments during the consideration of her resignation at last night’s board meeting . The resignation will be effective July 31, 2023.
wqkt.com

Holmes County Commissioners looking to light up courthouse clock tower

Holmes County Commissioners are thinking about lighting up the clock tower on top of the county courthouse. Commissioners are discussing the lighting idea with the company that handled the recent renovations at the courthouse. Commissioners say they don’t want to create a spectacle with the lights, just simply enhance the nighttime view of the courthouse. The project could potentially cost upwards of $125,000.

