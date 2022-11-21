Read full article on original website
Related
wqkt.com
Holmes County Commissioners Pass Resolution on County Vehicles
Holmes County Commissioners approved a resolution on Monday which allows staff from the Emergency Management Agency, as well as building and grounds staff to drive county vehicles home. The change was made so that the staff are more available to respond to incidents and emergencies as needed, since both staffs...
wqkt.com
Holmes Co. Commissioners to let EMA employees drive county vehicles home
Holmes County Commissioners have approved a resolution allowing Emergency Management Agency and building and grounds employees to drive their assigned county vehicles home from work. Commissioners, at their meeting on Monday night, said the move just made sense since both groups are on call 24 hours a day and need to be able to respond to emergency situations as quickly as possible.
wqkt.com
Izaak Walton league’s annual Christmas tree sale gets underway this weekend
The Izaak Walton League of Wayne County’s annual Christmas tree sale will begin this weekend. The sale will be held from 1-4 p.m. on the following days, Nov. 26 and 27, Dec. 4, 10 and 11. Christmas trees of all sizes will be available for $35 at the league’s Wayne County location, which is on Cedar Valley Road, in West Salem. Freshly made pine wreaths will also be sold for $40. Proceeds will benefit the Wayne County chapter’s scholarship fund.
wqkt.com
Reward offered for stolen signs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the recovery of two barber signs that were stolen from Stull’s Barber Shop in Wooster two weeks ago. The signs measure 2 foot by 4 foot. A $500 reward by the owner has been announced. A police report has been filed in the case and information should be directed to the Wooster PD.
wqkt.com
Bad batch of kerosene sold at Lodi gas station
In Lodi, fire officials are warning residents about a bad batch of kerosene that was delivered to a gas station in the village on Friday. The fire department says 50 gallons were sold at the Friendly Express gas station on Bank Street between 10pm on Friday and noon on Saturday. The kerosene can reportedly cause damage to heating equipment, and can even cause an explosion. As of Monday though, there were no reports of any injuries or heaters being damaged. Those who purchased the kerosene should return it for a full refund.
wqkt.com
Smithville fires second police chief this year
For the second time this year, the village of Smithville has fired its chief of police. At a meeting on Friday night, village council unanimously voted to terminate Kevin English. This comes on the heels of Jen Barnett being fired back in March. The village says the reason English was fired won’t be discussed publicly. Until a new chief can be hired, Sgt. Robert Hartman will handle the position’s day-to-day duties, although he won’t be given the title of interim chief.
wqkt.com
Salvation Army hosting free Thanksgiving Day dinner
The Salvation Army in Wooster will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow afternoon. The dinner, as always, will be free to anyone in need of a hot meal. Hours will be noon to 2pm at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on South Market Street. Salvation Army officials say they are expecting to serve anywhere from 150 up to 200 Thanksgiving dinners over the course of the two hours.
wqkt.com
Vigil held in Wooster honoring transgender deaths
Dozens of area residents were on the square in downtown Wooster last night for an event recognizing The International Transgender Day of Remembrance. Sunday night’s event included a candlelight vigil honoring all transgender individuals who died during the last year from either violence or suicide. The event was organized by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Wayne County, along with the Wooster Area Interfaith Partnership group.
Comments / 0