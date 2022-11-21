Read full article on original website
Father of Colorado shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich is relieved his son isn't gay
The father of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect of the mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ+ establishment, told in an interview with CBS 8- San Diego that his initial reaction after hearing about his son’s killings was whether he was gay.
CBS Evening News, November 25, 2022
Walmart shooter legally bought gun hours before killing; 11-year-old boy surprised by Michigan marching band.
Biden vows to push for stricter gun laws after latest shootings: CBS News Flash Nov. 25, 2022
After mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia, President Biden says he wants Congress to ban “assault weapons” by the end of the year. Twitter boss Elon Musk says he’s granting an "amnesty" for suspended accounts after conducting an online poll asking if he should reinstate those which have not "broken the law or engaged in egregious spam," and Team USA takes on England today in the World Cup.
Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, warned that her uncle has never been more dangerous than now after the midterm election failure by the GOP was blamed on him.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Feeling Ill? Hunter Biden Breaks Cover, Spotted At Urgent Care With Wife As FBI Investigation Closes In
Is the heat from the FBI investigation finally getting to Hunter Biden? The First Son sparked concern when he was spotted at a California urgent care with his wife, Melissa Cohen, on Wednesday, marking a rare outing for the embattled businessman, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter, 52, was pictured briskly walking into a medical center in Agoura Hills with his wife of three years by his side. President Joe Biden's son looked stoic as he made his way past photographers without saying a word. It's unclear why Hunter and Melissa were at the hospital, but it's worth noting that their two-year-old son,...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
Walker told soldiers in 2019 that his son Christian "looked like an alien" when he was a newborn baby.
Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network
After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished
Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
It's probably not the reaction the ex-president was looking for.
Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Caught With Written Instructions at G20?
A photo of Joe Biden taken at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, showed a list of prompts the president was meant to follow.
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
Jan. 6 committee to release "all the evidence" within a month, Lofgren says
Washington — Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that the panel will release "all the evidence" it has collected over the course of its probe "within a month," before Republicans take control of the House.In an interview with "Face the Nation," Lofgren stressed that the House select committee is conducting its own investigation and not sharing information with the Justice Department. But, with the committee set to dissolve at the end of this Congress, the California Democrat said the panel will make public...
Comments / 0