CBS News

Biden vows to push for stricter gun laws after latest shootings: CBS News Flash Nov. 25, 2022

After mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia, President Biden says he wants Congress to ban “assault weapons” by the end of the year. Twitter boss Elon Musk says he’s granting an "amnesty" for suspended accounts after conducting an online poll asking if he should reinstate those which have not "broken the law or engaged in egregious spam," and Team USA takes on England today in the World Cup.
RadarOnline

Feeling Ill? Hunter Biden Breaks Cover, Spotted At Urgent Care With Wife As FBI Investigation Closes In

Is the heat from the FBI investigation finally getting to Hunter Biden? The First Son sparked concern when he was spotted at a California urgent care with his wife, Melissa Cohen, on Wednesday, marking a rare outing for the embattled businessman, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter, 52, was pictured briskly walking into a medical center in Agoura Hills with his wife of three years by his side. President Joe Biden's son looked stoic as he made his way past photographers without saying a word. It's unclear why Hunter and Melissa were at the hospital, but it's worth noting that their two-year-old son,...
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
RadarOnline

Morale At MSNBC Is 'In The Toilet' As People 'Are Scared' About Next Steps For Network

After Tiffany Cross was fired from MSNBC, staffers are nervous as to what will happen next. According to an insider, morale the network "is in the toilet." “People are scared. The consensus is that [MSNBC president Rashida Jones] is trying to unmake MSNBC and change it into something the right won’t be mad at. What about our core audience?” one insider shared.When Jones took over in 2021, “she had meetings saying she wanted no snark, no name calling. She seemed particularly disturbed by anyone who said anything negative about Fox News," a source explained. Another insider added that Jones has...
The List

What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
CBS Minnesota

Jan. 6 committee to release "all the evidence" within a month, Lofgren says

Washington — Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, said Sunday that the panel will release "all the evidence" it has collected over the course of its probe "within a month," before Republicans take control of the House.In an interview with "Face the Nation," Lofgren stressed that the House select committee is conducting its own investigation and not sharing information with the Justice Department. But, with the committee set to dissolve at the end of this Congress, the California Democrat said the panel will make public...
CBS News

