ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

World Cup 2022: Iranian players refused to sing national anthem before match with England

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00j80p_0jIfxR9f00

Iran football players refused to sing their country's national anthem before the team's World Cup match with England in a show of support for those protesting their country's government.

There have been nationwide protests in Iran for months over the country's treatment of women, particularly after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing a hijab too loosely and later died in police custody. Many Iranian athletes and celebrities have backed the protestors, but the football team's decision to remain silent during the national anthem is perhaps the biggest display of support.

This act doesn't appear spontaneous, either. Ehsan Hajsafi, the captain of the Iranian squad, offered his condolences to "all the bereaved families of Iran" following the many arrests and deaths (including 58 Iranian children) in the fallout from the protests. Hajsafi added that "we are with them and sympathize with them."

"We are here but it does not mean that we should not be their voice, or we must not respect them," Hajsafi said. "Whatever we have is from them. We have to fight, we have to perform the best we can and score goals, and present the brave people of Iran with the results. And I hope that the conditions change to the expectations of the people."

Iranian fans protested in the stands

While the players remain silent on the pitch, fans in the stands stayed loud as their own form of protest.

Women aren't allowed to attend men's football matches in Iran, so some traveled to Qatar (about a two-hour flight) to watch.

Some fans were even heard booing the national anthem, while others carried banners and flags similar to the Iranian flag that read "Woman. Life. Freedom." Other fans were denied entry to the game for displaying a Persian flag instead of an Iranian one, according to the New York Times. (The difference between the flags is that the Persian one is adorned with a lion and sun in the center while the Iranian flag has a red Islamic emblem with Kufic script written above and below).

These acts of defiance against the Iranian government on an international stage are tremendous but come with potentially frightening consequences. Iranian professional climber Elnaz Rekabi didn't wear a hijab during an international competition in October and her safety was questioned even after she returned.

On a grander scale, Iran has arrested almost 16,000 protestors and 351 people have died during protests since Amini's death in late September, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Iran has also reportedly sentenced three people to death and five others to 5-10 years imprisonment for protesting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?

If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Daily Mail

Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'

FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset

You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
Yardbarker

Former English star wears armband on TV in protest at World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has gotten underway but the protests both on and off the pitch continue to make headlines. One of the biggest signs of protest came from Alex Scott, a former member of England's women's team who wore a "OneLove" armband on live TV less than 24 hours after FIFA told players they weren't allowed to wear them.
The Independent

Football fan loses $160,000 after betting on Argentina to beat Saudi Arabia

A football fan lost more than $160,000 (£134,000) after placing a seemingly safe bet on Argentina beating Saudi Arabia. Online betting platform TAB has confirmed that someone placed $160,000 on Lionel Messi's side to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win in Doha.The Copa America champions are tipped as one of the favourites of the tournament alongside fellow South Americans, Brazil. However, the team which sits at number three in the Fifa rankings did not even manage to scrape together a draw against their 51st-ranked counterparts, instead losing 2-1 in the day three opener. At odds of...
WSB Radio

Promising Spain brings back the 'tiki-taka' at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — It was a World Cup win fit for a king. Literally. King Felipe VI was among those congratulating Spain in Qatar after its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the World Cup opener Wednesday, when "La Roja" reintroduced the "tiki-taka" and put on a masterclass of ball possession and efficient attacking to get off to a good start in its quest to win a second world title.
WSB Radio

Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Breel Embolo's goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the World Cup on Thursday and he kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country where he was born. The Swiss forward from Yaounde struck with a right-foot...
BBC

Fifa World Cup: Build-up to Belgium v Canada - watch, listen & follow text

Only one member of Canada's team was born the last time the country played at the World Cup. Captain Atiba Hutchinson was three-years-old when Les Rouges appeared at Mexico '86. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history after Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 in 1994....
The Guardian

Football v soccer: can the World Cup win a US TV battle with the NFL?

Two games from Qatar clash with a gridiron tradition on Thursday. It could be a barometer for soccer’s future in the United States. At a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos in 2020, Fifa president Gianni Infantino was all smiles as he gushed over the generational impact the United States was going to have on soccer.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy