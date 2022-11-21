Read full article on original website
Related
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
WDIO-TV
Cotton man is carving out new capacity during the pandemic
Rick Olson loved the art of dentistry. Now retired, he is focused on the art of woodworking. “The great thing about wood carving, is that you never make a mistake. It’s only lessons,” he shared from his workshop area in his home in Cotton. He had done wood...
Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest
Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
Inflation hits Christmas tree industry
Customers should expect higher prices this year when they set out to buy a fresh or artificial Christmas tree.
A Local Nursery Wants To Make A Native Tree Hawaii’s Choice For Christmas
As Hawaii begins receiving its annual influx of Christmas trees from the mainland, a plant nursery on Oahu is selling a locally grown, native alternative to celebrate the holidays. Alahee trees, which grow in forests across much of the state, have branches in a symmetrical pattern that’s similar to traditional...
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
GARDENING JOURNEYS: Rock gardening through the winter
A rock garden is a garden that is planned around the use of rocks as a primary featureWinter is here. What is a gardener to do? I'm dreaming up plans for next year, hoping to renovate my rock garden. I built it many years ago with very little knowledge, and primarily as a place to put the rocks I dug up trying to plant trees! Since joining the North American Rock Garden Society, I've been exposed to numerous examples, and learned how perfect they are for our Central Oregon Climate. So, what is a rock...
The many hands that make good wine: A day in the life of an Oregon vineyard harvest
Before the grapes turn into Oregon's renowned pinot noir, someone has to harvest them. This is what it looks like.
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
The Daily South
A Guide To Crepe Myrtle Varieties
Nothing says summer in the South like crepe myrtles. Found in many shapes, sizes, and varieties, their arching branches make them a mainstay for framing many a courtyard. The tree loves heat and humidity, tolerates drought, and grows quickly. Unlike the azalea, camellia, and gardenia, which pine for acid soil, crepe myrtle (Lythraceae) flourishes just about everywhere. No wonder it ranks as the South's most popular (and coveted) ornamental tree.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Florida Winter Craft Fun
Floridians can still enjoy traditional winter activities without expensive plane tickets and frigid temperatures. These crafts are easy enough to get the whole family involved and suitable for sunny weather. Hot chocolate is the perfect indulgence for winter, but no one wants to warm up after a day in the...
potatopro.com
The Pye Group opens largest potato packing facility of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere
Australian potato supplier, the Pye Group will, officially opened the largest potato packing facility of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere on Tuesday. Operating under one roof, the AUD 45 million 15,000 sqm warehouse has been equipped with the finest quality world best machinery which has doubled its production capacity (from 22 tonnes an hour to 45 tonnes an hour), delivering the highest quality controls, and minimising waste.
Hard-working Colombian beetles clean garbage, retire as pets
TUNJA, Colombia (AP) — Three yellow-and-black beetles clung to the shirt of Germán Viasus Tibamoso, a Colombian environmental engineer who uses beetle larvae to transform food waste into fertilizers. As he encouraged them to move along, he murmured to them in Japanese — trying to get them accustomed,...
Guide To Outdoor Christmas Trees
Ever wish you had an outdoor Christmas tree on your property? I do, and it’s a joy. I had a Norway spruce I used to regularly decorate for Christmas. Eventually, though, the tree outgrew my ladder. Fortunately, I have a much smaller Alberta spruce that should never get too big for me to decorate it.
Science Focus
What is a Honeypot Ant?
Bees aren’t the only insects to make honey, some ants can make the sweet treat too. The honeypot ant, Camponotus inflatus, lives in the deserts of Australia where worker bees harvest nectar from the flowers of the mulga tree. The bees carry it underground and feed it to specialised workers known as ‘rotunds’ whose job it is to dangle upside down and eat.
Iowa's race for short, weather-sturdy corn
Corn genetics is trending to far shorter stalks with some limited new varieties hitting fields next spring, Myron Stine, president of the Adel-based Stine Seed Co., tells Axios.Why it matters: The stocky stalks produce higher yields and are more resistant to wind.Short corn is planted closer together and can produce as much as 15% higher yield, Stine said.They can also make it easier to apply herbicides, potentially lowering production costs.Driving the news: Bayer — the nation's largest seed seller — plans to market short-corn varieties in 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported this month.Yes, but: Stine — a company best...
a-z-animals.com
Larch vs. Tamarack
Enjoy the shade of a majestic tree this summer! Tamaracks are a wonderful option for your property. From young to old, the colors of larch and tamarack will dazzle you with their radiance. Both trees are deciduous conifers, meaning they lose their needles in the fall, and they are long-living...
Comments / 0