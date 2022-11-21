ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Sprinkler discharge damages Sevier Center's newly renovated elevator, apartments

The John Sevier Center’s newly renovated and modernized elevators, as well as some apartments, were damaged last week by a water leak. While the building’s sprinkler system was being serviced on Nov. 17, a pipe was dislodged causing the fire pump to release gallons of water at full pressure and volume. Patricia Oldham, executive director of the Johnson City Development Authority, the agency that owns the building, told the JCDA Board on Tuesday that water fell from the top of the 11-story building to the bottom.
Kingsport Times-News

Closing soon: Sugar Hill Brewery and Cidery owners point to supply chain, economy for Dec. 4 closing

NORTON — For Jennifer and Greg Bailey, the past six years have been a lesson in the highs and lows of entrepreneurship during a pandemic. On Dec. 4, the Baileys will close the doors on Sugar Hill Brewery in St. Paul and Sugar Hill Cidery in Norton. Both restaurants helped anchor a round of downtown revitalization in both localities as they opened in what had been long-empty buildings and took advantage of the growing craft beer and cider sector in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
NORTON, VA
supertalk929.com

Two taken to hospital following Bristol Virginia house fire

Bristol Virginia firefighters were able to rescue a victim trapped in a smoke-filled basement Tuesday night following a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Norway Street. An agency report said the house fire was reported just after 10 p.m. and crew members were informed one person had made their way out but another resident was still inside with the basement spotted as the source of the blaze.
BRISTOL, VA
q95fm.net

Two Arrested Following Alleged Burglary In Letcher County

An update from the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office:. Deputy Seth Whitaker arrested two male subjects today and charged them with:. We received a call that a house that had been flooded on Charlie White Lane had been broken into during the night. The homeowners had video from their security system.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
993thex.com

UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout

A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wklw.com

Body Found in Clay Co Identified

A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay Co on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Accordging to the Clay Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies said Byrd had been entered as a missing person in Clay Co. Byrd had been last seen near the end of October. Deputies located the body on Saturday, November 12.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police help deliver 350 Thanksgiving meal bags to people in need

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Looking to help those in need this Thanksgiving, Kentucky State Police partnered with the Whitesburg Food City for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway. “Well we’re always trying to look for different ways to try to help the community out and this is just one of those ways we can reach a lot of people in a wide spread area,” Trooper Matt Gayheart with KSP Post 13.
WHITESBURG, KY
WJHL

Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
BRISTOL, TN
wymt.com

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday. Lonnie Huff, 45, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt people and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

FEMA spends $2 million to prevent future flooding in Kentucky

Federal emergency management officials announced the acquisition of 13 properties in neighboring Perry County, Kentucky to aid in the prevention of flooding. More than $2 million will be expended to buy acreage, demolish structures, and turn those areas into green space and the state will be in charge of its upkeep.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy