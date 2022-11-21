ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
International Business Times

Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays

Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
VIRGINIA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
obxtoday.com

Do you know the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in North Carolina?

The countdown to the most epic feast of the year is on as Turkey Day returns tomorrow, marking the official start of the 2022 holiday season. With Thanksgiving comes some pretty delectable side dishes sure to garner your holiday table along with the Butterball centerpiece. Have you ever wondered which side dish is the most preferred in the state of North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Chick-fil-A Supply to Build Distribution Facility in South Carolina

Eat more chikin, right? Looks like South Carolina is about to get a new addition that we can all love. According to a recent article from News 2 in Charleston, Chick-fil-A Supply will be building a new distribution facility in South Carolina. The new $80 million facility will bring over 150 jobs to South Carolina. Chick-fil-A Supply is a distribution service provider for one of America’s favorite fast food spots. Chick-fil-A Supply began in 2020 and supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Seafood dishesPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Which North Carolina airports rank among the nation’s best?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – So do you have a favorite airport? If so, we bet we know what drives your choice: on-time in-and-out, the potential for cheap fares, faster security lines and cheap parking. With our busiest travel days approaching for Thanksgiving and Christmas – lookout for Sunday and Wednesday this week – The Wall […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina

Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties […]
GEORGIA STATE

