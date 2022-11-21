Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig and Sidus Space Win Gold in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space and Founder and CEO Carol Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
myscience.org
Imperial education team wins prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry Prize
The Department of Chemistry’s ’Lab-In-a-Box’ team has been named winners of the Society’s Prize for Excellence in Higher Education. Nominated by their peers, the team was chosen by the RSC’s prestigious panel of judges as some of the most inspirational, innovative and dedicated people in education.
Comments / 0