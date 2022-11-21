Read full article on original website
Related
Northland FAN 106.5
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
boreal.org
Thunder Bay residents taking pets to Grand Marais, Minnesota veterinary clinic or even further south
Photo: Dr. Nadder Samari gets some puppy love from a patient at the Cedar Grove Veterinary Clinic in Grand Marais, Minnesota (Facebook/Cedar Grove Veterinary Clinic) Some pet owners in the Thunder Bay area are travelling to animal clinics south of the border or a few hours away because they can't get appointments in the city unless they're already registered.
boreal.org
Free Narcan training for Cook County residents
From Harm Reduction Sisters and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic - November 22, 2022. Harm Reduction Sisters are proud to present a Free Narcan Training on Monday January 9th @ 5:30 PM at the Cook County Community Center Log Cabin (317 W 5th St. Grand Marais, MN 55604). Narcan kit and snacks...
boreal.org
Great Expectations News - November 23, 2022
From Great Expectations School - November 23, 2022. A quick note before we head into the long weekend:. • SIGN UP FOR CONFERENCES – 12/6, 12/8 and 12/14. When: Tuesday, 11/29 through Thursday, 12/1, 3:30-6:00 pm. And: Wednesday, 12:00-3:00 pm. Where: Sawtooth Elementary School Library. Who: All Cook County...
northernnewsnow.com
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
DELTA, WI -- Those driving around Northwest Wisconsin might stumble upon a small diner that’s built an almost cult-like following over the last 20 years: the Delta Diner. Founder and co-owner Todd Bucher said the diner had humble beginnings. “It’s hard to believe we’re entering our 20th year. It’s...
boreal.org
COOK COUNTY CONNECTIONS: Mental Health During the Holiday Season: Entering the Darkness
Most of us know what to expect, as the days grow shorter and the nights long. It happens every year. For many, the absence of light brings with it a heightened experience of anxiety or depression, especially during the holiday season. A survey conducted by NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, found that 64% of respondents stated that they were affected by mood shifts during this time of the year.
Ely Echo
DNR links poor deer harvest to wolves, weather
What is turning into an abysmal firearms deer season has gotten the attention of the Minnesota DNR. And while last year’s tough winter limited population growth, there’s a growing trend to look at the impact of wolves as well. In the first three days of the season, where...
boreal.org
Lights, camera, action: New movie production comes to the Iron Range
Chisholm, MN. -- It was quiet on set in Chisholm on Sunday. Production for a new movie called “Fun-Raiser” is taking place in Chisholm. “It’s about an art school struggling to get along that actually has to move into this big warehouse space and build itself in there just to get by. That’s going to hold a fundraiser to get financing for its ongoing. Then of course on day, everything goes wrong,” co-founder of Lost Forty Studio, Karl Gajdusek, said.
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
WLUC
Police arrest Gogebic County domestic disturbance suspect after car chase
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is in jail after firing a shot toward a nearby home and trying to flee police and in Gogebic County. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance and malicious destruction of property complaint in Marenisco. The complaint involved a 31-year-old male suspect.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin firefighters rescue deer hunter who became disorientated, lost in the woods
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in northern Wisconsin helped to rescue a deer hunter who was having difficulty breathing after getting lost in the woods on Wednesday. According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, crews were made aware of the incident around 5:30 p.m. on November 16, and say...
boreal.org
Cotton man is carving out new capacity during the pandemic
Rick Olson loved the art of dentistry. Now retired, he is focused on the art of woodworking. “The great thing about wood carving, is that you never make a mistake. It’s only lessons,” he shared from his workshop area in his home in Cotton. He had done wood...
boreal.org
Cook County High School National Honor Society welcomes seven new members at induction ceremony
Photo provided. L to R: Wren Ferry, Genevieve Silence,, Raymond Dressley, Robert Rodriguez, Ryan Shannon, Kalina Dimitrova, Amery Oberg. Photo by Michael McHugh. Seven students from Cook County High School were inducted as new members of the National Honor Society in a ceremony at the Arrowhead Center for the Arts on November 22nd.
boreal.org
North Shore Music Association presents: Borealis Chorale & Orchestra’s “A Gift of Music - Compositions of Beckstrand & Muus”
The North Shore Music Association is delighted to announce that, three years after their last concert, the Borealis Chorale & Orchestra (BCO) has reconvened and is excited to perform for the community. In 2020 this cherished Cook County tradition, which began in the 1950s, was upended when the pandemic made it unsafe for vocalists, instrumentalists, and the public to gather. It is now time for the concert and the tradition to resume!
95.5 FM WIFC
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
Comments / 0